World Bank provides new medical equipment for Kosovo to deal with COVID-19

Western Balkans citizens legally resident in EU equal to 14% of region’s population
International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has stripped Belarus of the right to hold the World Championship this year
Alexei Navalny arrested on arrival as he returns home
LONG READ: The oligarch problem
Consumer confidence index drops q/q, y/y in 4Q20
M&A in Central and Eastern Europe fell 16% in value in 2020, says CMS report
Russia’s grain harvest may fall to 131mn tonnes in 2021 from 133mn tonnes in 2020
ING: Russia balance of payments: supportive of ruble in the near-term, but risks for 2H21 mount.
Western Balkans and Ukraine urged to scrutinise coal subsidies
Oligarchs trying to derail Ukraine’s privatisation programme, warns the head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund
Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
VISEGRAD BLOG: Central Europe's populists need a new strategy for Biden
OUTLOOK 2021 Lithuania
EBRD says loan to Estonia’s controversial Porto Franco project was never disbursed
Czech Pirates and Mayors approve final coalition agreement for 2021 elections
Hungarian vehicle makers hit by supply chain shortage
COVID-19 and Trump’s indifference helped human rights abusers in 2020
OUTLOOK 2021 Poland
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovakia
BRICKS & MORTAR: Rosier future beckons for CEE retailers after year of change and disruption
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
BALKAN BLOG: US approach to switch from quick-fix dealmaking to experience and cooperation
Corona-induced slump in global clothing sector dragged down Albania’s 2020 exports
BALKAN BLOG: The controversial recipe for building up Albania
Turnover rose on Bosnia's two stock exchanges in 2020 while prices fell
Bulgaria’s government considers gradual easing of COVID-related restrictions
Sofia-based LAUNCHub Ventures holds first close of new fund on €44mn
ING: Growth in the Balkans: from zero to hero again?
Spring lockdown caused spike in online transactions in Croatia
Labour demand down 28% y/y in Croatia in 2020
EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
OUTLOOK 2021 Moldova
Storming parliaments: New Europe's greatest hits
World Bank revises projection for Moldova’s 2020 GDP decline to 7.2%
Montenegrins say state administration is most corrupt institution
North Macedonia plans to cut personal income tax in IT sector to zero in 2023
OUTLOOK 2021 Romania
Romania’s central bank cuts monetary policy rate by 25bp to 1.25%
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovenia
Slovenia’s opposition files no-confidence motion against Jansa cabinet
Slovenia’s government to release funds to news agency STA after EU pressure
UK Moneyhub picks Slovenia for post-Brexit European base
Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
ISTANBUL BLOG: Biden must find a way to work with Trump’s strongman pal Erdogan
CAUCASUS BLOG : What can Biden offer the Caucasus and Stans, all but forgotten about by Trump?
Armenia ‘to extend life of its 1970s Metsamor nuclear power plant after 2026’
OUTLOOK 2021 Armenia
COMMENT: Record high debt levels will slow post-coronavirus recovery, threaten some countries' financial stability, says IIF
OUTLOOK 2021 Georgia
Iran’s technology minister indicted for failing to properly implement internet censorship
No US move to rejoin Iran nuclear deal imminent say Biden national security nominees
TEHRAN BLOG: Will Biden bet on a quick return to the Iran nuclear deal?
Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury
Central Asia vaccination plans underwhelm, but governments look unruffled
Fears of authoritarianism as Kyrgyz populist wins landslide and backing for ‘Khanstitution’
Mongolia's winter dzud set to be one of most extreme on record says Red Cross
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
OUTLOOK 2021 Tajikistan
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
Download the pdf version
More...
The World Bank has helped Kosovo to provide new medical equipment to deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis with a €1.75mn grant, the bank said.
The procurement will reinforce Kosovo’s efforts to create cold storage and maintain an unbroken chain for distribution of vaccines.
"The new medical equipment includes ultra-cold freezers and refrigerators, transport cases, biohazard bags, blood collection tubes, and safety needles," the World Bank said in a statement on January 18.
The equipment was received by Kosovo’s health ministry and the National Institute of Public Health. The grant was provided by the World Bank’s Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility.
“The World Bank will continue providing its support to Kosovo to address the devastating impact of COVID-19 on public health and the economy, by helping save lives and strengthen the country’s health system,” the World Bank’s manager for Kosovo, Massimiliano Paolucci, said.
Previously, Kosovo procured other equipment also financed by the World Bank worth €3.4mn, which has already been deployed in hospitals and includes high-tech beds, respiratory masks, gloves, X-ray digital systems and monitors.
“The World Bank is also providing financing worth €46mn to enable the Kosovo COVID-19 Emergency Project purchase additional medical equipment and supplies for the country’s health facilities. Delivery of the additional equipment is expected soon," the lender said in the statement.
Kosovo’s government announced on January 15 it approved €222.4mn as part of the economic recovery package for 2021 to deal with coronavirus (COVID-19).
Kosovo’s PM Avdullah Hoti said ... more
The US power generation company ContourGlobal is seeking to resolve the dispute with Kosovo over a failed thermal power plant project through arbitration, the economy ministry in ... more
Kadri Shala, the owner of the LDA Group, into which €2.1mn were poured into via illegal transactions from Kosovo's finance ministry, has surrendered to the police, media in Pristina reported on ... more
Register
here to continue reading this article
and 5 more for free or purchase
12 months full website access including
the bne Magazine for just $250/year.
Register to read the bne monthly magazine for
free:
Already registered
Password could contain only
a-z0-9\+*?[^]$(){}=!<>|:-_ characters
and have 8-20 symbols length.
Please complete your registration by confirming your
email address.
A confirmation email has been sent to the email
address you provided.
Forgotten
password?
Email field
can't be empty.
No user with
this email address.
Access recovery request has expired, or you are using
the wrong recovery token. Please, try again.
Access recover request has expired.
Please, try again.
To continue viewing our content you need to complete
the registration process.
Please look for an email that was sent to
with the subject line
"Confirmation bne IntelliNews access". This email will have
instructions on how to complete registration
process. Please check in your "Junk" folder in
case this communication was misdirected in your
email system.
If you have any questions please contact us at sales@intellinews.com
Sorry, but you have used all your free articles fro
this month for bne IntelliNews. Subscribe
to continue reading for only $119 per year.
Your subscription includes:
For the meantime we are also offering a free
subscription to
bne's
digital weekly newspaper to subscribers to
the online package.
Click here for more subscription options,
including to the print version of our
flagship monthly magazine:
More subscription
options
Take a trial to our premium daily news
service aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging
Europe:
Get
IntelliNews PRO
For any other enquiries about our
products or corporate discounts please
contact us at
sales@intellinews.com
If you no longer wish to receive
our emails,
unsubscribe here.
Magazine annual
electronic subscription
Magazine annual print
subscription
Website & Archive
annual subscription
Combined package: web
access & magazine print
annual subscription
Take a trial to our premium daily news service
aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging Europe:
Get IntelliNews
PRO