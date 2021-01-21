World Bank provides new medical equipment for Kosovo to deal with COVID-19

The World Bank has helped Kosovo to provide new medical equipment to deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis with a €1.75mn grant, the bank said.

The procurement will reinforce Kosovo’s efforts to create cold storage and maintain an unbroken chain for distribution of vaccines.

"The new medical equipment includes ultra-cold freezers and refrigerators, transport cases, biohazard bags, blood collection tubes, and safety needles," the World Bank said in a statement on January 18.

The equipment was received by Kosovo’s health ministry and the National Institute of Public Health. The grant was provided by the World Bank’s Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility.

“The World Bank will continue providing its support to Kosovo to address the devastating impact of COVID-19 on public health and the economy, by helping save lives and strengthen the country’s health system,” the World Bank’s manager for Kosovo, Massimiliano Paolucci, said.

Previously, Kosovo procured other equipment also financed by the World Bank worth €3.4mn, which has already been deployed in hospitals and includes high-tech beds, respiratory masks, gloves, X-ray digital systems and monitors.

“The World Bank is also providing financing worth €46mn to enable the Kosovo COVID-19 Emergency Project purchase additional medical equipment and supplies for the country’s health facilities. Delivery of the additional equipment is expected soon," the lender said in the statement.