China remains Russia's biggest trade partner, trade volumes with Belarus, Ukraine down, with UK up
The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
Belarus’ IT industry in meltdown
Here’s Looking at EAEU: What a gas!
World Bank expects modest recovery for Europe and Central Asia in 2021
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
Russia reserves gain $28bn in 2020 to reach $583bn as of November, but make-up has changed radically
Ukraine’s international reserves over $28.5bn, highest in eight years
Ukrainian utility DTEK launches new green strategy
The decline of Ukraine’s industrial output slowed to 0.3% y/y in November
BALKAN BLOG: Women's political representation or real political power?
Recruitment in IT sector rebounds in Estonia
Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors
Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%
Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed
Hungarian towns fear bankruptcy after government halves local business tax
Wizz Air shares start trading on Budapest's BETa Market
Foreign investors eye bargains on distressed Budapest hotel market, but owners won't budge
Poland’s retail sales sink less than expected in November despite lockdown
Poland picks location for its Izera e-car plant, says production delayed until 2024
Slovakia to invest €1.2bn in digitisation
Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
OUTLOOK 2021 Albania
Arrera Automobili aims to launch Albania’s first supercar
Albanian PM announces mini cabinet reshuffle
Albania's industrial output down 1.8% y/y in 3Q20
Vast tide of floating waste threatens Balkan hydropower plants
Bosnia wins procedural step in Tuzla TPP case
Bosnia’s central bank backs reforms required by IMF
Western Balkans plus Ukraine subsidised coal with over €900mn in 2018-2019
Bulgarians face locked down Christmas and New Year as health minister calls for restrictions to be extended
Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process
Bulgaria’s government approves COVID-19 vaccination plan
OUTLOOK 2021 Croatia
At least seven dead in Croatia earthquake
Croatian central bank forecasts 8.9% GDP fall in 2020, 4.9% rise in 2021
Kosovo becomes independent of Serbia’s power grid
Kosovo heading towards snap election as party leaders disagree on new president
World Bank revises projection for Moldova’s 2020 GDP decline to 7.2%
Moldova’s PM resigns to prepare the ground for early elections
Socialist lawmakers in Moldova scrap settlement on $1bn bank frauds
Breakaway Transnistria fully under Sheriff’s control as Obnovlenie party sweeps board in parliament election
Montenegro’s tourist arrivals shrink 85.5% y/y in November
Montenegro closes troubled flag carrier, plans to set up new airline
Romanian crowdfunding platform SeedBlink becomes crucial financing tool for local startups
Renewables assets change hands in Romania as energy companies look to green future
Romania’s new government announces austerity measures
Lower hydropower generation dragged down Slovenia’s electricity output down in November
Slovenia’s economic sentiment indicator inched up m/m in December
DeSUS party leaves Slovenian government in blow to PM Jansa
Turkey’s December manufacturing PMI retreats as virus second wave hits orders and supply chains
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkey
Armenia prepares to ban Turkish imports
Erdogan in Baku calls on Armenia to push out PM and join regional cooperation group
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
EBRD backs “success story” TBC as it cuts stake in Georgia’s largest bank to 5%
Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
Fallout from execution of dissident journalist scuppers Iran-Europe business forum
Iran calls on Saudis to limit $67bn defence spending to Tehran’s $10bn
Karachaganak partners pay $1.3bn to settle oil and gas fields dispute with Kazakhstan
VEB.RF joins forces with other EEU development banks
Kyrgyz lawmakers back controversial economic amnesty for individuals with illegally obtained financial assets
Washington sanctions Kyrgyzstan's behind-the-scenes kingpin
Kyrgyzstan's proposed new constitution provokes widespread revulsion
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
Turkmenistan: Everybody yurts, sometimes
OUTLOOK 2021 Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s Makro positions itself for growth in a more competitive market
AFC CAPITAL: Uzbekistan’s stock market re-rating has much further to run
Download the pdf version
More...
The World Bank expects that countries in the Europe and Central Asia region will achieve a modest recovery in 2021, with regional GDP growing by 3.3% this year after an estimated contraction of 2.9% in 2020.
However, the development bank warns in its latest Global Economic Prospects report released on January 5 of strong downside risks to the outlook due to the risk of a further surge in cases, which, in turn, has the potential to lead to a rise in social and geopolitical tensions. Globally, the recovery depends critically on the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, as well as on governments facilitating a re-investment cycle aimed at sustainable growth, the bank said.
“While the global economy appears to have entered a subdued recovery, policymakers face formidable challenges — in public health, debt management, budget policies, central banking and structural reforms — as they try to ensure that this still fragile global recovery gains traction and sets a foundation for robust growth,” commented World Bank Group president David Malpass on the launch of the report.
“To overcome the impacts of the pandemic and counter the investment headwind, there needs to be a major push to improve business environments, increase labour and product market flexibility, and strengthen transparency and governance.”
For the Europe and Central Asia region that comprises most countries from Central, Southeast and Eastern Europe and Eurasia, “the outlook is predicated on the distribution of an effective vaccine in early in 2021 in advanced economies and major emerging market and developing economies, including Russia, and later in the year for other countries. It also assumes that geopolitical tensions do not re-escalate in the region,” says the report.
New coronavirus cases already rose sharply in the final quarter of 2020 across most of the region, causing governments to keep restrictions in place and some to introduce second lockdowns.
The region’s GDP is estimated to have contracted by less than the global average of 4.3% in 2020, even though nearly all its economies went into recession and around two thirds are expected to contract by more than they did during the global financial crisis. However, the region’s projected expansion in 2021 is feebler than the 4% forecast for the global economy.
The latest forecast for the region indicates the contraction in 2020 was less severe than previously forecast; in June, the bank projected a 4.7% slump in GDP for 2020, followed by a recovery of 3.6% this year.
There are also strong variations between countries: “The economies hardest hit by the pandemic are those with strong trade or financial linkages to the euro area and those heavily dependent on services and tourism (Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro),” the report said.
By contrast, according to the World Bank, three countries — Tajikistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan — appear to have escaped an economic contraction in 2020, expanding by an estimated 2.2%, 0.5% and 0.6% respectively in 2020. This growth will continue into 2021; Turkey’s economy, for example, “is projected to grow 4.5% in 2021 as a recovery in domestic demand takes hold and external demand picks up”.
The only economy expected to contract for a second straight year in 2021 is Belarus, as the ongoing mass unrest and brutal government crackdown take their toll on the economy. After GDP shrank by an estimated 1.6% in 2020, Belarus’ economic contraction will deepen to 2.7% in 2021, and it will achieve positive growth of a mere 0.9% the following year.
Meanwhile, almost none of the countries from the region will fully rebound from the 2020 coronavirus-induced recessions this year, the exceptions being Kazakhstan, Poland and Serbia, whose economies will grow by roughly the same amount this year as they shrank by in 2020. This is despite the fiscal support packages announced in almost all the region’s economies.
The World Bank forecasts growth in Russia will pick up to just 2.6%, noting that the country is dealing with a fresh acceleration in coronavirus infections. “Growth is expected to be supported by the rollout of a vaccine, a rise in industrial commodity prices, and continuation of supportive policy measures,” the report added. Growth in the rest of Eastern Europe will be lower at 1.3%, dragged down by Belarus’ performance.
Growth in Central Europe and the Western Balkans will be stronger at 3.6% and 3.5% respectively, the World Bank said. In Central Europe, the rebound will be supported by growth in trade as activity revives in the euro area, as well as by policy accommodation. In the Western Balkans, growth hinges on a restoration of consumer and business confidence as the pandemic is brought under control, as well as an easing in political instability.
GDP growth is expected to come in at 2.5% in the South Caucasus after both the pandemic and the eruption of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan contributed to the contraction in 2020. This year’s expansion will be slightly stronger at 3% in Central Asa, supported by both rising commodity prices and foreign direct investment.
Register
here to continue reading this article
and 5 more for free or purchase
12 months full website access including
the bne Magazine for just $250/year.
Register to read the bne monthly magazine for
free:
Already registered
Password could contain only
a-z0-9\+*?[^]$(){}=!<>|:-_ characters
and have 8-20 symbols length.
Please complete your registration by confirming your
email address.
A confirmation email has been sent to the email
address you provided.
Forgotten
password?
Email field
can't be empty.
No user with
this email address.
Access recovery request has expired, or you are using
the wrong recovery token. Please, try again.
Access recover request has expired.
Please, try again.
To continue viewing our content you need to complete
the registration process.
Please look for an email that was sent to
with the subject line
"Confirmation bne IntelliNews access". This email will have
instructions on how to complete registration
process. Please check in your "Junk" folder in
case this communication was misdirected in your
email system.
If you have any questions please contact us at sales@intellinews.com
Sorry, but you have used all your free articles fro
this month for bne IntelliNews. Subscribe
to continue reading for only $119 per year.
Your subscription includes:
For the meantime we are also offering a free
subscription to
bne's
digital weekly newspaper to subscribers to
the online package.
Click here for more subscription options,
including to the print version of our
flagship monthly magazine:
More subscription
options
Take a trial to our premium daily news
service aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging
Europe:
Get
IntelliNews PRO
For any other enquiries about our
products or corporate discounts please
contact us at
sales@intellinews.com
If you no longer wish to receive
our emails,
unsubscribe here.
Magazine annual
electronic subscription
Magazine annual print
subscription
Website & Archive
annual subscription
Combined package: web
access & magazine print
annual subscription
Take a trial to our premium daily news service
aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging Europe:
Get IntelliNews
PRO