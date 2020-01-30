World Bank advising Kazakhstan on taxing sugary drinks

World Bank advising Kazakhstan on taxing sugary drinks
The World Bank arrived in a slightly more sedate vehicle.
By Kanat Shaku in Almaty January 30, 2020

World Bank economists are providing policy recommendations to Kazakhstan on introducing taxes on sugary drinks. Officials are working on countering the growth of health problems including diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease typically related to too much sugar consumption.

Economists from the international financial institution met with Kazakh government representatives on January 29. They discussed what impact taxes on sugary drinks would have in the country, the World Bank said in a statement.

Consumption of sugary drinks is increasingly prevalent in Kazakhstan, particularly when it comes to energy drinks. The trend is seen as draining badly needed resources from the country’s economy due to the expenditures required to combat the development of the wide range of health issues linked to excessive sugar intake. The wider incidence of related diseases lead to both lost productivity and avoidable healthcare costs. The new National Health Strategy 2020-2025 states that the current damage caused by non-communicable diseases to the economy of Kazakhstan costs KZT2.3tn (€5.52bn) per annum, equivalent to 4.5% of annual GDP in 2017.

‘Wins for health and economy’

“Introducing a tax on sugary drinks is a win for public health, and a win for the economy,” said Kate Mandeville, World Bank senior health specialist. “A simulation of the impact of this tax in Kazakhstan, under various designs, shows that it could generate up to KZT 182 billion (0.25% of GDP) by 2022, as well as reduce consumption in line with other countries.”

“The designs of the taxes vary, but global evidence shows preferences for specific excise taxes based on the volume of sugar content in these drinks. Both alternatives were selected by the World Bank team to analyze the policy options for Kazakhstan,” the statement said. “The success of these policies would depend on the implementation of the digital registration and control stamp system, as well as strong regulation of sugary drinks labelling.”

Sugar sweetened beverages include sugary sodas, sports drinks, fruit drinks, pre-sweetened teas and coffees, enhanced waters and energy drinks.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bne IntelliNews OUTLOOKS 2020 -- complete list and long version reports

Slovenia ranks first in emerging Europe in social mobility

Kazakh fugitive banker Ablyazov to face in-absentia trial in Moscow

News

Coronavirus fears end the spring euphoria on the Russian stock market

Russia’s stock market was flying over the first two weeks of January, but a growing panic due to the spread of the coronavirus flu virus in China has killed off the euphoria in the dollar-denominated Russia Trading System (RTS) index.

Russian winter crop in unusually good shape, on course to harvest 122mn tonnes of grain

Russia's winter grain crop is in unusually good shape with only 5.7% classed as in bad condition, lower than in recent years. Russia should harvest 122mn tonnes of grain and export 42mn tonnes to earn $24bn this year.

Ex-founder of Otkritie and Moscow real estate mogul Mints put on international wanted list on fraud charges

Ex-founder of Otkritie and Moscow real estate mogul, Boris Mints is on an international wanted list in a RUB30bn embezzlement case

Russian PM Mishustin and Finance Minister Siluanov move to curb powers of First Deputy PM Belousov

Russia’s freshly appointed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and re-appointed Finance Minister Anton Siluanov have moved to curb the powers of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s appointee First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.

Foreign investors increased their share of Russian Ministry of Finance ruble-denominated OFZ treasury bills to 31.9% in 2019

The Russian Ministry of Finance ruble-denominated OFZ treasury bills market continued to grow in 2019, with the total volume of T-bills outstanding rising from RUB1,790bn in January 2019 to RUB2,850bn as of the end of December.

Coronavirus fears end the spring euphoria on the Russian stock market
9 hours ago
Russian winter crop in unusually good shape, on course to harvest 122mn tonnes of grain
10 hours ago
Ex-founder of Otkritie and Moscow real estate mogul Mints put on international wanted list on fraud charges
14 hours ago
Russian PM Mishustin and Finance Minister Siluanov move to curb powers of First Deputy PM Belousov
21 hours ago
Foreign investors increased their share of Russian Ministry of Finance ruble-denominated OFZ treasury bills to 31.9% in 2019
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Who's who in the new Russian government
    6 days ago
  2. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    8 days ago
  3. HSBC 'considering Turkey, Armenia exits'
    1 day ago
  4. Leaked Italian police report says cannabis cultivation in Albania jumped 1,200% in 2019
    3 days ago
  5. Estonia’s Fermi Energia signs MoU on developing first nuclear reactor
    3 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    21 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    14 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    8 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss