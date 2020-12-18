Belarus’ IT industry in meltdown
Here’s Looking at EAEU: What a gas!
LONG READ: Innocent lives wrecked by the Lukashenko maelstrom
VEB.RF joins forces with other EEU development banks
Russian anti-monopoly watchdog could turn toothless
Putin plays to the gallery during his annual press conference
Russia’s Watcom shopping index starts to recover from coronavirus second wave hit
LONG READ: Making Magnit Great again
FPRI BMB Ukraine: Zelenskiy is the political disappointment of 2020
Ukraine's November inflation rose to 3.8%
FPRI BMB Ukraine: 450,000 Ukrainian migrant workers returned home due to pandemic
Ukraine's GDP slows down to 5.2% in 10M20
Recruitment in IT sector rebounds in Estonia
Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors
Christmas online shopping and home deliveries thrive in Latvia
New COVID-19 restrictions imminent in Lithuania as medics forced to choose who gets a chance at recovery
Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%
Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed
Wizz Air shares start trading on Budapest's BETa Market
Foreign investors eye bargains on distressed Budapest hotel market, but owners won't budge
Hungary's vehicle exports propel industrial output over pre-crisis level
Poland picks location for its Izera e-car plant, says production delayed until 2024
Polish coal mining sector’s loss exceeds €830mn at end-October
Poland and Hungary lift their blockade of EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund
Slovakia to invest €1.2bn in digitisation
Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
VISEGRAD BLOG: An easing of trade tensions but still an uncertain situation for export-oriented Central Europe
Albania's industrial output down 1.8% y/y in 3Q20
Kosovo becomes independent of Serbia’s power grid
Albanian interior minister resigns as police killing sparks violent protests
Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process
Bosnia’s central bank backs reforms required by IMF
Western Balkans plus Ukraine subsidised coal with over €900mn in 2018-2019
Czech companies dominate this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE
Bosnia’s opposition ousts nationalist parties in major cities
Bulgarians face locked down Christmas and New Year as health minister calls for restrictions to be extended
Bulgaria’s government approves COVID-19 vaccination plan
Croatian central bank forecasts 8.9% GDP fall in 2020, 4.9% rise in 2021
Silversmith Capital Partners leads $60mn funding round for Croatia’s Microblink
Croatia’s EIZ forecasts double-dip recession for 2020
Croatian employees suffer EU’s worst decline in income in 2020
Kosovo heading towards snap election as party leaders disagree on new president
Socialist lawmakers in Moldova scrap settlement on $1bn bank frauds
Breakaway Transnistria fully under Sheriff’s control as Obnovlenie party sweeps board in parliament election
Moldova’s presidential election is over, now the battle for the parliament begins
Moldova’s foreign policy reset
Montenegro’s new government places €750mn Eurobond
Montenegro elects Krivokapic-led government
Romanian software provider Tremend gets €25mn contracts from EU institutions
Romania’s industry continues moderate recovery in October
Romania's exports in recovery mode during October
Rio Tinto reports maiden ore reserve at Jadar project in Serbia
Serbia to tighten restrictions further as coronavirus cases reach new peaks
DeSUS party leaves Slovenian government in blow to PM Jansa
Slovenia’s central bank forecast 7.6% GDP contraction in 2020, 3.1% growth in 2021
MEPs urge European Commission to act against Hungarian media financing in North Macedonia and Slovenia
Armenia prepares to ban Turkish imports
Turkey’s defence procurement faces “real damage” from US sanctions
Trump seen as hitting Turkey with “softball sanctions” over Russian missiles
ISTANBUL BLOG: One last favour
Erdogan in Baku calls on Armenia to push out PM and join regional cooperation group
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
EBRD backs “success story” TBC as it cuts stake in Georgia’s largest bank to 5%
Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
Fallout from execution of dissident journalist scuppers Iran-Europe business forum
Iran calls on Saudis to limit $67bn defence spending to Tehran’s $10bn
Karachaganak partners pay $1.3bn to settle oil and gas fields dispute with Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan: As election beckons, authorities tighten control on internet
Washington sanctions Kyrgyzstan's behind-the-scenes kingpin
Kyrgyzstan's proposed new constitution provokes widespread revulsion
Kyrgyzstan's China debt: Between crowdfunding and austerity
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
Turkmenistan: Everybody yurts, sometimes
Dirty money investigation reviews identified payments worth $1.4bn linked to Turkmenistan
AFC CAPITAL: Uzbekistan’s stock market re-rating has much further to run
Brighter days ahead: The economic bounce back in 2021
Attack of the Debt Tsunami: global debt soars to a new all-time high
Shares of Hungarian no-frills carrier Wizz Air started trading on the Budapest Stock Exchange's BETa Market on December 17, where investors can trade with foreign equities the likes of Adidas, BMW, Daimler, Lufthansa, SAP and Volkswagen in forints. Wizz Air shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).
"Capital market financing has played an important role in the growth of our company. Therefore, we are glad that Hungarian investors will be able to access our shares through the Budapest Stock Exchange, and thus share in the success of Wizz Air," co-founder and CEO Jozsef Varadi said after ringing the bourse's opening bell.
Before Wizz Air went public in 2015 it planned an IPO in Hungary, but it chose the LSE due to the strong capital fundamentals of the bourse, Varadi told Portfolio business portal.
When asked about a possible dual listing, Varadi said it is not on the table and there are no talks with BSE.
Shares gained 15% this year to an all-time high on the LSE.
The financial markets are increasingly overlooking the pandemic issues and pricing is based on the post-crisis position of airlines, he said. Wizz Air has one of the highest liquidity reserves, coupled with one of the lowest cost structures, and it is the most agile in exploiting market opportunities, Varadi said.
Wizz Air incurred a €243mn loss in the first half of its business year from April to September as traffic plunged due to the pandemic. In the base period, the company reported a €368mn in profit. The company carried 6.5mn passengers in the quarter, down 70.7% y/y, while passenger load fell 94.6% to 64.3%.
Before the crisis, the airline was flying on 710 routes to 154 airports in 45 countries. CEE's leading airline did not give guidance for its fiscal year 2021 due to the uncertainty of the current situation. The airline closed 2019-2020 with a profit of €281mn on €2.76bn revenue carrying 40mn passengers.
