WHO expresses concern over pneumonia reports in “coronavirus-free” Turkmenistan

By bne IntelliNews July 15, 2020

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on July 15 it was "concerned" about pneumonia reports in Turkmenistan, which continues to claim that it has zero coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. The statement came after a long-delayed 10-day visit to Turkmenistan. While Turkmenistan has adopted measures that appear to be aimed at preventing the spread of the disease, the authorities have continued to claim that a recorded spike in pneumonia cases was not a result of the novel coronavirus.

Independent reports have alleged that the coronavirus has already entered all provinces of the country. Numerous reports also pointed at coronavirus-caused deaths throughout the country. One of the latest death reports by Chronicles of Turkmenistan noted that a body of a health worker, who died of what appears to be the coronavirus, was handed over to her family wrapped in a plastic bag on July 6. The family members were also told to bury her without any ceremonies involving large groups of people. 

The WHO's senior emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood, recommended the government adopt measures such as contact tracing "as if COVID-19 were already circulating."

"We are aware of and concerned of reports of acute respiratory disease or pneumonia," Smallwood said, while mentioning the government’s "recent activation of stronger measures" as part of its efforts to curb the potential spread of the virus in the country.

Turkmenistan started urging its citizens to start wearing masks during the WHO visit. It has also ordered trains to halt movement starting on July 16, until July 23.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Turkmenistan cancels events because of "dust in the air" and "fashion reasons", still claims to be coronavirus-free

Turkmen authorities have cancelled this year’s TM Fashion show, scheduled for July 11, “for fashion reasons,” according to authorities in that country, Hronikatm reported on July 9. ... more

Azerbaijan agrees to trans-Caspian Sea fibre-optic cables with Turkmenistan as part of “Digital Silk Road”

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have agreed on a new programme to install fibre-optic cables linking the two countries under the Caspian Sea, Trend reported on April 16. The deal would see ... more

Not a visit to dye for as men in Turkmen region are hit with hair colouring ban prior to president’s arrival

Male employees aged over 40 of state-run organisations in Turkmenistan's Lebap Region have reportedly been ordered not to dye their hair ahead of an expected visit by Turkmen President Gurbanguly ... more

Most Read

  1. Bulgarian president’s advisors arrested after raid on presidency
    6 days ago
  2. Protests in Bulgaria escalate with police violence, clashes among rival groups
    4 days ago
  3. Kosovo tightens measures following spike in coronavirus cases
    3 days ago
  4. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    16 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    8 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    16 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    8 days ago
  3. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    16 days ago
  4. Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    20 days ago
  5. Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss