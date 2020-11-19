Volkswagen to invest €1bn to create 2,000 new jobs in Slovakia

The Volkswagen plant in Bratislava plans to create 2,000 new jobs via a planned investment of €1bn, said VW Slovakia's personnel director Sebastian Krapoth at a press conference on November 16.
Czech carmaker Skoda Auto has officially confirmed that the production of the next generation of its Superb model will be relocating together with the production of the Volkswagen Passat from Czechia to Slovakia’s capital Bratislava in 2023. This project will cost approximately €500mn.
“Moving production of the Superb from the Czech plant in Kvasiny to Bratislava will give Skoda the necessary capacity in the Czech Republic to carry out the brand’s growth plan,” the company said.
"By taking on new products, we don't only want to maintain the current level of employment; we also want to expand and create new jobs," said Krapoth, quoted by the Slovak News Agency.
