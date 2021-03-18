Volkswagen in negotiation with Czech government on building e-car battery plant

Volkswagen in negotiation with Czech government on building e-car battery plant
VW already owns the Skoda Auto plant in Mlada Boleslav, the largest Czech enterprise.
By bne IntelliNews March 18, 2021

The Czech government is negotiating with the German carmaker Volkswagen on construction of one of its electric car batteries plants in Czechia, said Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlicek to Hospodarske Noviny (HN). 

According to Havlicek, the negotiations on the Volkswagen plant are tied to the previously announced project of the semi-state energy group CEZ to build a battery factory in northern Bohemia. Together with investors from the automotive industry, CEZ wants to utilize lithium from the Cinovec area in the Ore Mountains for the production of batteries. 

Volkswagen, a parent company of the biggest Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, presented earlier this week its technology roadmap for batteries and charging up to 2030, and it plans to build six battery factories in Europe, one of them probably in Czechia. 

“E-mobility has become a core business for us. We are now systematically integrating additional stages in the value chain. We secure a long-term pole position in the race for the best battery and best customer experience in the age of zero emission mobility”, said Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Group Herbert Diess. 

Cooperation has been agreed in Europe with the energy companies BP (Great Britain), Iberdrola (Spain) and Enel (Italy).

"We are discussing it intensively, it is related to the CEZ gigafactory project, which I consider to be one of the priorities and a key investment in the coming years,” Havlicek said.  

“We must not miss this opportunity, we are also following the connection to lithium mining, although it is not a condition, but it would be an excellent chain. We want to make a decision this year, we are regularly informed by CEZ, and either I or my colleagues from the Ministry of Industry are in negotiations with potential key investors in the emerging consortium," he explained. 

Havlicek also told HN that Czechia can provide direct support and tax benefits for the Volkswagen factory. 

"A partnership with a local manufacturer such as Skoda would be natural, but we cannot comment on such negotiations now," said CEZ's Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Pavel Cyrani, quoted by the Czech News Agency. 

According to a partner at the consulting company EY Petr Knap, when considering these investments, in addition to tax incentives, labour costs and workforce skills, the investor will also look at the state's support for electromobility. "And here in our country [the investor] will face a very below-average to negligible scale [of state support] in the EU," he stressed.

Carmaker Skoda Auto posted a drop in its operating profit by 54.4% to €765mn in 2020, mainly due to lower sales resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, exchange rate developments and extraordinary emissions-related expenses. Its revenues fell by 13.8% to €17.1bn. It delivered 1,004,800 cars to its customers worldwide, down by 19.1% year-on-year. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Home Credit plunges to €584mn loss in 2020

Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks

ING: Commodity supercycle calls grow

News

Home Credit plunges to €584mn loss in 2020

Czech-owned consumer lending group adapts to COVID-19 by shifting to smaller loans and pushing digitilisation.

Porsche in talks with Croatia's supercar producer Rimac over Bugatti JV, Volkswagen head says

Porsche recently upped its stake in Rimac Automobili from 15.5% to 24% after investing an additional €70mn.

Biden: “Putin is a killer”

The ruble sold off heavily on March 17 after US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a killer in an interview.

Ukraine still importing power from Belarus, despite promise to break ties

As the heating season is close to ending Ukraine is still importing large amounts of power from Belarus, despite a promise to break its connection to the Belarusian and Soviet era grid.

Screw comes loose on governor’s claim IKEA’s coming to Uzbekistan

Tashkent regional chief’s investment presentation to president turns out to be a rather dodgy construction.

Home Credit plunges to €584mn loss in 2020
2 hours ago
Porsche in talks with Croatia's supercar producer Rimac over Bugatti JV, Volkswagen head says
11 hours ago
Biden: “Putin is a killer”
17 hours ago
Ukraine still importing power from Belarus, despite promise to break ties
19 hours ago
Screw comes loose on governor’s claim IKEA’s coming to Uzbekistan
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    20 days ago
  2. Multinational firms under pressure to break ties with Belarus
    3 days ago
  3. Biden officials say Turkey can be held liable for Erdogan agents’ assaults on protesters in Washington
    6 days ago
  4. Blinken says China and Russia are problems to be addressed
    1 day ago
  5. “Lukashenko Gold Mine” investigation exposing Belarus president’s riches scores 2mn views in 24 hours
    8 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    20 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    14 days ago
  3. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    1 month ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    1 month ago
  5. Message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss