VIDEO: Destruction of steel factory in Mariupol

VIDEO: Destruction of steel factory in Mariupol
Azovstal steelworks in former times.
By Cameron Jones in Kyiv March 21, 2022

The Azovstal iron and steelworks, one of the largest in Europe, has been severely damaged during the siege of Mariupol, it was reported on 20 March. 

"One of the biggest metallurgic plants in #Europe destroyed. The economic losses for #Ukraine are huge. The environment is devastated," said Ukrainian lawmaker Lesia Vasylenko taking to Twitter. She backed up the tweet with pictures of the destruction caused to the site.

One of her colleagues, Serhiy Taruta, wrote on Facebook that Russian forces "had practically destroyed the factory".

"We will return to the city, rebuild the enterprise and revive it," Azovstal's director-general Enver Tskitishvili wrote on messaging app Telegram, without specifying the extent of the damage.

Since February 24, the factory has been out of action and measures have been taken measures in order to minimise the environmental damage in the event of being hit. The factory has only been taken out of action twice before: once in 1941 and once in 1943.

Azovstal is part of the business empire “Metinvest” of Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man. 5.3mn tonnes per year (tpy) of steel were produced at the plant prior to the invasion.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Perspectives | Russian invasion dealing China a Silk Road economic setback

Biden to meet Duda in Warsaw on Friday

Increased war fears after several explosions are heard across Belarus

News

Former Czech premier Andrej Babis finally charged with fraud in Stork's Nest case

Populist politician fought against the case while in power over the past six years. The investigation could now complicate his plans to stand for president.

Biden to meet Duda in Warsaw on Friday

Poland has become Nato’s frontline country and a focus of the alliance’s effort to strengthen its deterrence capacity.

Czech billionaire Karel Komarek considering cutting links with Russia's Gazprom

Czech government discussing how to remove Russian gas giant from MND storage joint venture.

Increased war fears after several explosions are heard across Belarus

Following several explosions in Belarus on March 16, fears have risen of a “false flag operation” being prepared by Belarus and Russia. With Lukashenko being further isolated, the exiled opposition is winning more ground.

Putin spoke to a packed Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to a packed Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow over the weekend, gathered to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea.

Former Czech premier Andrej Babis finally charged with fraud in Stork's Nest case
8 hours ago
Biden to meet Duda in Warsaw on Friday
13 hours ago
Czech billionaire Karel Komarek considering cutting links with Russia's Gazprom
16 hours ago
Increased war fears after several explosions are heard across Belarus
1 day ago
Putin spoke to a packed Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea.
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    9 days ago
  2. Russo-Ukraine peace negotiations turn on the “worst possible acceptable deal”
    6 days ago
  3. COMMENT: “Ukraine will never join Nato”. Five simple words we refused to say. Are we now about to double down on our mistake?
    7 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Winners and losers from the war in Ukraine (and Russia has already lost, even if it wins)
    4 days ago
  5. Ukraine and Russia appear to be close to agreeing a 15-point peace deal
    5 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    9 days ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    19 days ago
  3. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    25 days ago
  4. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    10 days ago
  5. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    13 days ago

Reports

Dismiss