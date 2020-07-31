Uzbek-born businessman and philanthropist Alisher Usmanov has donated $10mn to help Uzbek doctors

Uzbek-born businessman and philanthropist Alisher Usmanov has donated $10mn to help Uzbek doctors, who are battling against the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

The government of Uzbekistan said it would match Usmanov’s donation with money from the budget, part of which will be dedicated to ambulance personnel.

In order to support the medical staff in their battle with the virus, doctors, nurses and ambulance drivers are being paid one-off bonuses from the funds.

Since the start of the pandemic Usmanov has donated a total of $44.6mn to Uzbek entities to help in their fight against the virus.

As bne IntelliNews reported, Usmanov made his fortune in Russia and internationally with a series of successful investments in a variety of sectors, including metals and technology.

However, he has kept close ties to Uzbekistan and has spent time in Tashkent since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to donations to the Uzbek health system, in May the businessman donated $15mn to help those affected by the bursting of the Sardoba dam on the Uzbek-Kazakh border that destroyed dozens of villages and displaced a total of around 100,000 people from their homes.

Torrential rain caused the wall of the dam on the Syr Darya river to collapse on May 1, sending a flood of water out over the river basin, as bne IntelliNews reported at the time, including some dramatic video posted on social media showing the moments after the retaining wall came down.

Usmanov gifted $15mn to help in the relief effort for the families affected in the tragedy: $10mn for Uzbekistan and $5mn for Kazakhstan, as bne IntelliNews earlier reported.

