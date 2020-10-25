US signs MoUs on 5G cyber security protection with three SEE states

The US has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on 5G cyber security protection with Bulgaria, Kosovo and North Macedonia, the US State Department said on October 23.

The three Southeast European states have become members of the “Clean Network” initiative, aimed at ensuring only trustworthy companies — as opposed to “untrusted” Chinese companies such as Huawei — build 5G networks.

The agreements with the three countries emphasise “the importance of encouraging the participation of reliable and trustworthy network hardware and software suppliers in 5G markets, taking into account risk profile assessments, and promoting frameworks that effectively protect 5G networks from unauthorised access or interference” statements from the US State Department said.

A statement from North Macedonia’s government said that the MoU was signed in Skope by North Macedonia’s PM Zoran Zaev and US Under Secretary for Economic Growth Keith Krach. By signing the memorandum, North Macedonia joins the group of 27 Nato members, which are part of the Clean Network.

"Given the advantages of 5G generation of wireless technology, this memorandum is key for the future prosperity of our country from an economic point of view, as well as for national security,’ Zaev said.

He underlined that 5G technology will enable a huge range of new applications, including the provision of key public services.

Undersecretary Krach underlined that the memorandum addresses the risks and takes into account the secure internet networks that are vital for the national security, economic prosperity and stability in the region.