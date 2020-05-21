US ire on horizon as Venezuelan navy told to escort Iranian tankers bringing fuel relief

US ire on horizon as Venezuelan navy told to escort Iranian tankers bringing fuel relief
The tankers will be escorted by Bolivarian National Armed Forces boats and planes said Venezuela's defence minister Vladimir Padrino.
By bne IntelIiNews May 21, 2020

Venezuela’s defence minister has instructed the country’s navy to escort Iranian tankers bringing fuel to the gasoline-starved nation as soon as they enter its exclusive economic zone. His move ups the stakes in the stand-off with the Trump administration over the deliveries, due to arrive between late May and early June. White House officials would plainly loathe to see one US-sanctioned nation coming to the assistance of another, especially in a presidential election year.

"When they enter our exclusive economic zone, they will be escorted by Bolivarian National Armed Forces boats and planes to welcome them in and thank the Iranian people for their solidarity and cooperation," Vladimir Padrino Lopez, Venezuela's defence minister, said on state television on May 20, adding that the government was in touch with Iran’s defence minister.

Tehran has issued several warnings to the US, saying there will be a firm response should it choose to engage in “piracy”.

“No country is obligated to obey the arbitrary and unilateral American sanctions against other countries. We are committed to doing our normal trade exchanges with Venezuela. The oil tankers carrying gasoline have been freighted after receiving an order from the Venezuelan government. This is based upon the free will of countries in customary international exchanges,” Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiee said on May 19.

“We want to make sure that these commercial consignments will be fully secure from the US government’s maritime banditry, which has taken place in the past,” he added.

“News received from informed sources indicate that the US Navy has sent four warships and a Boeing P-8 Poseidon from the VP-26 squadron to the Caribbean region,” Iranian news agency Nour, which is close to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported at the weekend.

Refining industry in pieces

Venezuela, heavily hit by US sanctions with Washington labelling the regime under President Nicolas Maduro a criminal administration, is in the midst of an economic crisis. It has the world’s largest oil reserves but its refining industry, unable to obtain required parts and maintenance because of underinvestment and sanctions, has fallen to pieces, leaving Venezuelans exposed to severed fuel shortages. Heavy sanctions aimed at Iran by the Trump administration include measures aimed at entirely forcing Iranian crude oil off world markets. The US policy is to strangle Iran’s economy to force Tehran to come to the table to renegotiate the Islamic Republic’s clout and role in the Middle East.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said the Iranian fuel shipment should “alarm” Latin America. Trump administration officials say Washington is considering a response to it.

The Iranian tankers—Fortune, Forest, Petunia, Faxon and Clavel—are carrying around 1.5mn barrels of fuel, Refinitiv Eikon data show.

Guaido was cited by Reuters as saying the fact that Maduro’s socialist government was importing fuel showed its mismanagement of the country’s oil industry. Venezuela’s refining network had 1.3mn barrels per day (bpd) of capacity before it collapsed.

“We are very concerned for the safety of Venezuelans, and of Latin America as well, due to this attempted Iranian presence on Venezuelan soil,” said Guaido, who leads the opposition-held National Assembly and is recognised as the rightful president by dozens of countries, including the US.

Maduro calls Guaido a US puppet seeking to oust him in a coup. He blames the American sanctions for Venezuela’s economic strife.

Guaido also said his team believed Venezuelan officials were paying Iran for the fuel with “blood gold” from informal mines in Venezuela’s southern jungles, which have caused massacres amid gang battles for territory. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Borealis pulls out of $6.8bn plan to build petrochemical plant in Kazakhstan

Gazprom starts designing $20bn gas pipeline to China

NRG: A slow and painful recovery

News

Russia's finance ministry places $2.4bn of OFZ bonds, 2020 sales tip over $14bn

Russia's finance ministry continued to place record-high volumes of OFZ bonds on weekly auctions, selling RUB170bn ($2.4bn) worth of federal bonds in three issues at a total demand of over RUB230bn ($3.2bn) this week.

Gulf ally Qatar expands swap line to help Turkey defend lira

Currency falls slightly after news. Markets want to see more. Finance minister remarks “Imports will not be easy” as Ankara moves to boost domestic production. Turkish officials, meanwhile, said to be concerned by possible new rush for dollars.

PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats

Official releases more inside information on shooting down of passenger plane as Kyiv and Tehran fail to resolve differences on direction of probe.

Borealis pulls out of $6.8bn plan to build petrochemical plant in Kazakhstan

Austrian company cites COVID-19 uncertainties. Move is a blow to Kazakh plans to use vast gas reserves to make more value-added products. Nur-Sultan already struggling with oil price crisis.

Russia’s GDP shrinks by 20% in April, but government maintains a triple surplus

Russia’s economy shrank by a fifth in size in real terms in April, according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Finance, but at the same time the government has managed to maintain a triple surplus in its external account.

Russia's finance ministry places $2.4bn of OFZ bonds, 2020 sales tip over $14bn
14 hours ago
Gulf ally Qatar expands swap line to help Turkey defend lira
1 day ago
PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
1 day ago
Borealis pulls out of $6.8bn plan to build petrochemical plant in Kazakhstan
1 day ago
Russia’s GDP shrinks by 20% in April, but government maintains a triple surplus
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    1 day ago
  2. Poland’s public radio cancels pop chart list after song critical of Kaczynski flies to number one
    3 days ago
  3. Russian population is moving west
    3 days ago
  4. OPINION: Why the Russian economy will inevitably become green after the COVID-19 epidemic is over
    3 days ago
  5. Gazprom starts designing $20bn gas pipeline to China
    1 day ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    1 day ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    28 days ago
  3. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    15 days ago
  4. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    1 month ago
  5. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss