Ukrainian retail sales accelerated to 4.2% y/y growth in 7M20 and 8.5% y/y in July

Ukrainian retail sales accelerated to 4.2% y/y growth in 7M20 and 8.5% y/y in July
Ukrainian retail sales accelerated to 4.2% y/y growth in 7M20 and 8.5% y/y in July
By bne IntelliNews August 24, 2020

Ukrainian retail sales accelerated to 4.2% year-on-year growth in real terms in 7M20 from 3.0% y/y growth in 1H20, Ukraine’s State Statistics Service reported on August 20.

In July, retail sales increased 8.5% y/y (vs. a 1.4% y/y growth in June), and advanced 12.1% month on month in real terms.

Regionally, the highest retail growth in 7M20 occurred in Kyiv (12.1% y/y), Zaporizhzhia (11.4% y/y) and Chernihiv (9.3% y/y) regions. The major outsiders were Zakarpattia (-9.9% y/y), Chernivtsi (-7.2% y/y), Rivne (-0.8% y/y) and Lviv (-0.6% y/y) regions.

“Ukraine’s retail sector continues growing quickly, and this confirms the observation that the changes in the disposable income of Ukrainians as a result of the coronavirus crisis have not been significant enough to reduce their consumption behaviour. In this regard, the recent government decision to hike the minimal wage by 20-30% in 2021 does not look like a good idea, as it aims to stimulate a factor which is not depressed at all,” said Evgeniya Akhtyrko. "The positive trends in trade might serve as the single offsetting factor to the economic recession, since the situation in other sectors does not look promising.”

Related Content

Fitch revises Turkey’s junk rating outlook to ‘Negative’

BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Has Erdogan discovered more reserves of hot air?

Economic crisis puts Montenegro’s EU accession at risk

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Fitch revises Turkey’s junk rating outlook to ‘Negative’

BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Has Erdogan discovered more reserves of hot air?

Economic crisis puts Montenegro’s EU accession at risk

Data

Czech car production still reeling from crisis as output plunges 30% by end of July

Association of the Automotive Industry expects a 20% decline in output this year as carmakers are not likely to make up the decline in production caused by the spring stoppage in the autumn months.

Watcom shopping index recovers all the ground lost during the lockdown

Russia’s Watcom Shopping index has recovered all the ground it lost during the lockdown as consumers return to Moscow’s biggest shopping malls, Watcom said in a press release on August 21.

Serbia regains 58% of lost Kosovo market share after punitive taxes lifted

Serbia suffered millions of euros of losses in the last two years due to the politically motivated tariffs.

China became Hungary’s second-largest import partner before pandemic struck

Hungary's imports from China rose by more than a fifth in forint terms in 2019.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the Ukrainian economy will start to recover in 3Q20

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the Ukrainian economy will start to recover in the third quarter of this year, Interfax Ukraine reports.

Czech car production still reeling from crisis as output plunges 30% by end of July
9 hours ago
Watcom shopping index recovers all the ground lost during the lockdown
3 days ago
Serbia regains 58% of lost Kosovo market share after punitive taxes lifted
5 days ago
China became Hungary’s second-largest import partner before pandemic struck
5 days ago
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the Ukrainian economy will start to recover in 3Q20
6 days ago

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    8 days ago
  2. Claim that Turkey’s made Black Sea energy discovery sends ripple through markets
    5 days ago
  3. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    3 days ago
  4. Belarus' defence minister tells military elite: "It is necessary to fight. And if necessary with weapons" as Lukashenko's counteroffensive gathers momentum
    4 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    8 days ago
  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    8 days ago
  2. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    28 days ago
  3. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    28 days ago
  4. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    18 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    8 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss