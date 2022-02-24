Ukraine to ask Turkey to close Black Sea straits to Russian vessels if invasion takes place

Ukraine to ask Turkey to close Black Sea straits to Russian vessels if invasion takes place
This oil pipelines map from the US Department of Energy shows how vessels must negotiate Turkish straits to access the Black Sea.
By bne IntelIiNews February 24, 2022

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Turkey said on February 23 that Kyiv would ask Ankara to consider closing the Black Sea straits to Russian vessels if Russia invaded Ukrainian territory.

Vasyl Bodnar told Reuters that Ukraine viewed the presence of Russian warships near its borders in the Black Sea as a threat and would ask Turkey to contemplate barring passage through the Dardanelles and Bosporus waterways. Ankara’s agreement for such a closure seems unlikely to be obtainable given how Turkey—which has said it is opposed in principle to using sanctions against Russia in the Ukraine crisis—is involved in a delicate balancing act, trying to retain good relations with both the Russians and the Ukrainians. It might anyway come too late given how six Russian warships and a submarine earlier this month sailed through the straits to the Black Sea for what Moscow described as naval drills near Ukraine waters.

Nevertheless, Bodnar was quoted as saying: "We believe that, in case of a wide military invasion or the starting of military activities against Ukraine—when the war becomes not only de facto but de jure—we will ask the Turkish government to consider the possibility of closing the Black Sea straits for the aggressor state."

Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Nato member Turkey has control over the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, linking the Mediterranean and Black Sea. The pact gives Ankara the right to regulate the transit of naval warships and to close the straits to foreign warships during wartime and when Turkey is threatened.

Turkish broadcaster NTV reported that Erdogan, speaking to reporters on February 23 during a flight back to Turkey from an African tour, said: “It is not possible for us to abandon either [Russia or Ukraine].

“Our aim is that we take such a step that, God willing, we sort this [crisis] out without abandoning either one.”

He called on Moscow and Kyiv to resume negotiations and said Nato needed to “determine its stance” after a summit that was due to take place on February 23.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine to declare 30-day state of emergency

Russia moves its troops in Belarus closer to the Ukrainian border

Belarusians in Kyiv watch their homeland used as a Russian base

News

Ukraine to declare 30-day state of emergency

In the face of a looming invasion the government in Kyiv declared on February 23 that a 30-day state of emergency will be introduced.

Business continues to operate as usual in Ukraine, despite state of emergency

90% of Ukrainian companies reported continuing to work as usual, the European Business Association (EBA) has stated after it conducted an express survey of 53 executives of the association's member companies.

Russia moves its troops in Belarus closer to the Ukrainian border

As Putin moves Russia troops into eastern Ukraine, Russian forces move closer to Kiev from Belarus.

Slovenia proposes offering EU perspective for Ukraine as most of Southeast Europe condemns Russian actions

Serbia and Republika Srpska profess neutrality over conflict in eastern Ukraine, despite reports of pressure on Belgrade to back western sanctions on Russia.

Leaked contract reveals Gazprom can cut supplies to Moldova unless historic debt is settled by May

Agreement signed in November says Gazprom can discontinue gas supplies unless the sides settle the issue of Moldova's historic debt, estimated by Russia at €900mn.

Ukraine to declare 30-day state of emergency
6 hours ago
Business continues to operate as usual in Ukraine, despite state of emergency
10 hours ago
Russia moves its troops in Belarus closer to the Ukrainian border
11 hours ago
Slovenia proposes offering EU perspective for Ukraine as most of Southeast Europe condemns Russian actions
18 hours ago
Leaked contract reveals Gazprom can cut supplies to Moldova unless historic debt is settled by May
20 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    1 month ago
  2. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    15 days ago
  3. UPDATED: Putin recognises Luhansk and Donetsk as independent
    2 days ago
  4. Nursery school bombing photographs look like a false flag attack – by Ukraine
    3 days ago
  5. Series of provocations hurtle Russia and Ukraine towards war
    5 days ago
  1. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    1 month ago
  2. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    15 days ago
  3. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    27 days ago
  4. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  5. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    4 months ago

Reports

Dismiss