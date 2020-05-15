Ukraine’s coronavirus epidemic reaches peak

Ukraine’s coronavirus epidemic reaches peak
The number of recovered cases from the COVID-19 epidemic exceeded the number of newly infected on May 13 for the first time as the government gets ready to start relaxing the lockdown next week
By bne IntelliNews May 15, 2020

The number of recovered cases from the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic exceeded the number of those newly infected on May 13 for the first time since the pandemic began in Ukraine, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov told a press briefing the morning of May 14.

Coronavirus infections rose by 422 cases, or 2.6%, in 24 hours to a total of 16,847, he said, citing statistics from the ministry’s Center for Public Health.

Recovered patients rose 427 to a total of 4,143 cases. An estimated 456 people have died from the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus, an increase of 17 cases on the previous day. An estimated 70 of the 422 newly infected (16.6%) were medical workers.

Ukraine was late to the epidemic and imposed a strict lockdown fairly quickly. Typically for an emerging market in Eastern Europe, with the weak state of the public health service the country could not afford to let the virus get out of control without quickly swamping the medical system’s ability to respond.

However, as an emerging market the economic damage done by the lockdown is even more painful than in developed markets, which are better equipped to absorb the stop-shock. The government has been keen to reopen shops and factories, and owners and workers have demonstrated outside government offices calling for restrictions to be reopened as soon as possible.

The second phase of quarantine relaxations will begin on May 22 and will allow for the work of public sporting events (without audiences), hotels and standardised college admissions testing, President Zelenskiy said in a May 13 video announcement.

“I know that everyone doesn’t know now how the summer will be: how to plan vacations; when planes and trains will be allowed; when movie theatres, beaches and the metro will work again. The answer is simple: this all depends on all of us. Every next step of relaxation is possible only when we achieve certain indicators. In particular, a moderate amount of new infection cases and a non-critical occupancy of hospital beds,” he said, calling upon the public to be especially vigilant in the next days, which are “key for launching the next phase of quarantine relaxation.”

The timing and conditions for opening nurseries will be the same as launching intercity and suburban public transport, Prime Minister Shmyhal told Parliament on May 13 in response to an MP’s question.

“Unfortunately, we need to wait it out now. At least for several more weeks, possibly a month, and get positive results in, which we reduce the number of infections and grow in the number of recovered. Children get infected without showing symptoms. Nursery attendants also have their right to have protection, health and not getting sick,” he said.

The same day, Ukraine’s cabinet approved amendments allowing groups of up to eight people to walk in public and up to four customers to sit together at outdoor cafes and restaurants.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine parliament adopts IMF-demanded banking law

Retail sales under lockdown across Central and Eastern Europe are sinking

Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 2.1% in April

News

MEPs say democracy and fundamental rights under threat in Hungary

European lawmakers urged the European Commission and Council to proceed with the Article 7 procedure at a debate on the rule of law in Hungary.

Markets seek leads on who might come through to save Turkey from second currency crisis danger

Ankara appears to be in swap line talks with UK, Japan, Qatar and China.

Gulnara Karimova’s son publishes list of assets confiscated from her in Uzbekistan

Includes Perfectum Mobile, Uzbekistan Post, 98 apartments, five restaurants, four cinemas, duty free retail outlets at city airport, network of distribution stores for Levi's, Mango and Benetton, more than 20 construction sites and Coca-Cola plant.

ZapSib cushions the blow of the coronavirus crisis to Sibur’s 1Q20 results

Leading Russian petrochemical company Sibur's revenues were down 7.8% year on year due to falling prices in ruble terms caused by the current economic crisis, but the newly completed ZapSib facility has cushioned the blow.

Russia’s Duma passes a law to allow remote voting in referendum on constitutional changes

Russia’s Duma passes a law to allow remote voting in referendum on constitutional changes

MEPs say democracy and fundamental rights under threat in Hungary
3 hours ago
Markets seek leads on who might come through to save Turkey from second currency crisis danger
10 hours ago
Gulnara Karimova’s son publishes list of assets confiscated from her in Uzbekistan
1 day ago
ZapSib cushions the blow of the coronavirus crisis to Sibur’s 1Q20 results
17 hours ago
Russia’s Duma passes a law to allow remote voting in referendum on constitutional changes
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. TURKEY INSIGHT: The lira has belly-flopped and London, it is your fault
    7 days ago
  2. IMF cancels Ukraine EFF deal, downgrades it to an SBA due to "unprecedented economic uncertainty"
    7 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Russia’s amazing levitating ruble
    5 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Alisher Usmanov, the path of a game-changer
    17 days ago
  5. Turkey steps up import compression and capital control efforts
    2 days ago
  1. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    25 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    21 days ago
  3. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    1 month ago
  4. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    29 days ago
  5. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    9 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss