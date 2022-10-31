Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first

Kyiv has claimed two hits on Russian navy surface ships following an innovative attack by seven unmanned surface vessels (USV) on Russia’s fleet base at Sevastopol. At present Moscow is admitting to a single hit, on a mine countermeasures vessel, but more hits may emerge.

Some footage of the attack has been released, which is far from definitive as to results. Before analysing the competing claims it is worth considering the mechanics of this new form of naval warfare – the first of its kind in actual combat.

The vessels used in the attack are around 8 metres in length, and powered by a jet-ski engine. A satellite transceiver aerial is fitted astern, and an infra-red/visual camera is mounted amidships about 1 metre above sea level. Forward, there appear to be a pair of impact detonators – a pair probably to avoid premature detonation caused by random impacts with waves as the USV powers through open sea.

Small vessels, with a 100 kg warhead

The USV has a displacement of around 1 tonne. Deducting the weight of the hull, motor, fuel and command and control equipment leaves something in the order of 100-150kg for the warhead, which is located amidships. A fuel load of 200kg would give a 12-hour endurance at full speed, which would be 60 km/h in flat water but probably half that in open sea and moderate sea conditions. Therefore the effective range of the USV is probably around 300km. In this case it appears that the USVs were launched from the Ukrainian naval base of Ochakiv, about midway between Odesa and Mikolayev, and about 300km by sea from Sevastopol.

In open water the USV cannot make anything approaching its full flat-water speed. In the Ukrainian video we see one operating in a moderately rough sea at a speed of somewhere around 30 km/h. A manned vessel of the same size would be able to move at a higher speed than this but most of the “feel” and anticipation needed to move fast is lost when the operator is not aboard the vessel.

Command and control needs a satellite link or a linking aircraft

The USV’s command link must be a line-of-sight radio signal. With its aerial located only half a metre above water level, line of sight to the USV’s radio horizon falls to around 10km. To operate at a distance of 300km from its controller the USV must therefore be provided with a data link at height, which can be achieved either by using a satellite link or a a suitably fitted aircraft flying sufficiently high to maintain a line of sight to the USV and to the controller. We don’t know which option was used here, but one possibility is that an airborne link was used, perhaps one provided by Nato forces flying over the Black Sea. Moscow has accused the Royal Navy of taking part in the attack.

The attack will have achieved tactical surprise

The USV flotilla will have taken some 10 hours to transit from Ochakiv to the sea west of Sevastopol. These vessels are small but have no apparent stealth capability, and will have been clearly visible on radar to any emitter within their radar horizon. However, Crimea’s west coast is for the most part low-lying, and the USVs have a physical height of only half a metre. These circumstances combine to limit the likely radar horizon to a range of less than 30km, and the geography of the attack would have allowed them to pass well outside that detection range until the final approach phase of the operation west of Sevastopol.

A Russian airborne radar would have been able to detect them on passage, but it is likely that none was on task (the perceived threat environment would have been “low”). Even if one was on task and did indeed detect the USV flotilla it would be unlikely to classify it correctly as an imminent threat.

Therefore, in this attack, it is probable that Sevastopol only became aware of the threat when the flotilla appeared on radar at about 20km from the entrance to Sevastopol’s roads.

At that range the flotilla would have had about 45 minutes to run to their targets inside the naval base (speed would have increased as the drones found calmer water close inshore). The base is apparently protected by a floating boom, but a small light fast craft can jump a low boom, especially if it is propelled by a water jet and not a propeller.

Seven USVs reported in the attack, probably three survived the defensive screen

Some of the Ukrainian video is filmed in low daylight, and the rest in infra-red. This suggests that the attack took place towards the end of the day and continued into dusk. A short piece of video has emerged, shot from Crimea by what appear to be passing civilians, of a USV being attacked in daylight by a heavy helicopter and appearing to explode. This may well be the same USV whose on-board camera footage records multiple attacks in daylight by a machine-gun.

A helicopter is the ideal vehicle from which to destroy a USV. Attacking from behind until course and speed are roughly matched, the gunner has a simple aiming solution and a low angular velocity (the rate of change of bearing and aim). The USV camera footage shows the helicopter approaching from ahead (and missing), before passing astern, after which the footage changes to another USV (suggesting that the first USV was hit and destroyed). Before it stops, though, this USV’s footage clearly shows a Grigorovich-class frigate on its horizon, and also shows a single shell-splash, which was probably fired by the frigate.

From the perspective of a frigate a USV attack presents something of a challenge. At range the flight time of a shell (10 seconds) makes accurate aim at a fast jinking target impossible. A hit with a frigate’s 100mm main armament is therefore a matter of (improbable) luck. None of the frigate’s suite of missiles is optimised for, or even capable of, hitting a small, slow, cold surface target.

This leaves the choice of a kinetic kill, to be achieved by the ship’s pair of radar guided gatling guns, fitted aft. These have an effective range of 5km with an eight-second flight time from gun to target, so they face the same challenge when trying to hit a jinking target whose future position is highly uncertain. In the video footage we see a USV manoeuvring violently as it closes the frigate, in order to disrupt the aiming solution of these short-range weapons.

Video footage is equivocal, but Moscow has admitted at least one hit

The Ukrainian footage shows a USV making its final approach to what clearly appears to be a Grigorovich frigate under way at some speed (we can see her wash clearly). The USV is moving at speed and pitching violently, while also dodging as it approaches at around 40-50 km/h. What is interesting is that we see no evidence of any defensive fire from the frigate (muzzle flash would show up brightly in infra-red).

This may be for one of many reasons. One possibility is that the USV disappeared into the surface clutter on the frigate’s radar (clutter increases as distance from the transmitter falls). Another is a tactical failure by the frigate’s crew to engage the USV. A third might be equipment failure at the critical moment. A fourth may be that the USV’s track was chosen to bring it into the CIWS’s dead ground, low and ahead. It is possible that the frigate may not even have been aware that the USV was in its final attack phase.

The USV footage is continuous up to the last few metres of its approach. Frame-by-frame examination of the attack shows it veering wildly in track (perhaps to throw off predictive aiming). However, instead of a clear video record of impact and detonation (a sharp termination in the footage, possibly with added flash) what is actually shown is the USV cresting a steep wave (the camera aims upwards), followed by a plunge, and a featureless grey image for several seconds, which then cuts to footage from a different USV.

Critically, there is no visual evidence of either contact with the target or a detonation. This does not necessarily mean that the USV failed to detonate, and we will in due course see evidence of whether it did or not.

USVs are too small to guarantee a kill

A USV hit on a frigate is unlikely to inflict fatal damage. The warhead is small, and because it detonates on the surface, outside the target’s hull, less than 50% of its kinetic energy will reach the target (most of the blast will head away from point of impact into empty space and sea). Unlike a missile, whose fuze is designed to detonate inside the target, a USV warhead detonates a meter or two outside the hull, and will simply punch a hole in the ship’s side just above the waterline. It is unlikely to start a large fire, and it will injure and kill few men, inflicting only limited shock damage on the target’s equipment and hull.

However, a USV detonation can sink a frigate if her damage control teams are not well-trained, but that would not be a normal result. For comparison we can look at the damage inflicted on USS Cole, hit in 2000 by a 300kg charge while at anchor. Cole, twice the size of a Grigorovich, neither burned nor sank, but was out of service for a year and lost 17 men to the blast.

The Ukrainian video shows footage from apparently two other USVs. One shows herself manoeuvring violently inside the harbour near to a large (but unidentifiable) target. There is no other impact footage, but a shore-based camera appears to have caught a large detonation (whose time and location are not verified).

We have footage from what might be four separate USVs. That implies that three of the seven were sunk at some point before closing to attack. One more was probably sunk by the helicopter, leaving three possible hits, but more likely one or two.

The attack may or may not be a tactical success (we have yet to see validated evidence of its results) but it is unarguably a considerable strategic success.

Whatever the tactical success, the attack is a major strategic win for Kyiv

Carried out at trivial financial cost – a USV will come in at around $100,000 – and with no loss of Ukrainian lives, the USV threat will now place considerable sustained strain on the Russian fleet in and near its main Black Sea base. Ships alongside will have to maintain a much higher state of alert, meaning at least one third of crews at their working stations 24 hours a day. This will mean no leave, less sleep, less deep maintenance and therefore a less effective and reliable warship.

The first line of defence must be in the air (a guard ship placed up-threat simply becomes an easy target), which will mean allocation of scarce helicopter and fixed-wing resources to a 24/7 guard role. The ratio of aircraft on-task to total aircraft in a task group is at least 4:1 and more likely 5:1, so just the threat of repeated USV attacks will absorb a dozen aircraft to maintain two on station at all times.

A flotilla of small agile fast attack craft would probably have almost as much success in creating an anti-USV screen – the 140 tonne Ropuchas and 40 tonne Raptors would serve – but the task would place them in the target zone for Ukrainian drone strikes. Moving at one quarter of the speed of a helicopter, the screen would require four times as many ships as helicopters, and the same 4:1 ratio would overwhelm Russia’s Black Sea fleet fast attack craft numbers.

Repeat attacks are hard to prevent, and expensive to counter

There is no real prospect of pre-emptive prevention. A USV can be built in a shed, transported in any commercial vehicle, and launched across a beach. Requiring no USV base there is nothing that Russia can do to prevent repeated attacks – it must just wait for them and hope to react fast enough to counter them.

Best of all for Ukraine, the knowledge gained in each attack is preserved for the next one, since the operators are completely safe and have a full video record of their attacks. We should expect to see more, and more successful, USV attacks in the near future. Ultimately, Russia may even be forced to abandon Sevastopol as an operating base altogether.