Ukraine makes surprise policy rate hike to 8% to fight inflation

Ukraine makes surprise policy rate hike to 8% to fight inflation
By bne IntelliNews July 23, 2021

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) made a surprise rate hike on July 22, raising the main interest rate from 7.5% to 8%. 

The rate hike was the third this year and NBU governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said another increase to 8.5% is planned this year as the central bank seeks to rein in inflation. 

“Given the significant increase in underlying inflationary pressures, this step is necessary to return inflation to 5% in 2022 and keep inflation expectations in check,” the NBU said in a statement. 

“The NBU’s forecast envisages that the key policy rate will be raised further, to 8.5%, and maintained at that level until Q2 2022, with a view to bringing inflation back to its 5% target in 2022, and keeping inflation expectations in check. If additional pro-inflationary risks materialise, the NBU stands ready to continue deploying monetary tools to return inflation to its 5% target,” the statement added. 

The latest inflation figures were higher than expected; consumer inflation remained flat at an annual 9.5% in June, but this was somewhat above the NBU’s forecast of 9.2%. 

According to the NBU, inflation will soon rise to slightly above 10%, but it is then expected to weaken at the end of the year, and return to its 5% target in the second half of 2022. 

The higher than expected inflation in June was driven primarily by temporary increases in global food and energy prices, but at the same time underlying inflationary pressures have intensified significantly. 

Core inflation accelerated to 7.3% y/y in June, which was "fuelled primarily by sustained strong consumer demand and rising production costs in businesses, particularly in wages,” the NBU said. 

Timothy Ash, senior sovereign strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, suggested a political dimension to the rate increase, which, as he noted, followed flat inflation in June. 

“I think this had more to do with the HR changes/pressures around the NBU, and likely Shevchenko trying to bang the line that he is the best defence for [central bank] independence and orthodox policy than anything else,” Ash wrote. 

The hike in July comes after the NBU surprised the markets by leaving interests rates on hold in June despite the surge in inflation in May, after raising them in March and April, as countries across Eastern Europe saw inflationary pressure intensify.  

Ukraine’s economy is expected to recover this year from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. “Despite the heavy impact of the first lockdown, Ukraine weathered the crisis better than expected. The Ukrainian economy will return to steady growth starting in the second quarter. NBU expects that in 2021-2023 the economy will grow by about 4% annually,” Shevchenko said in an interview with bne IntelliNews at the end of June.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Reports indicate Iran’s drought protests threaten to escalate to Tehran

Montenegro repays first instalment of Chinese motorway loan

Georgia’s banks boast biggest profits ever in June

News

Turkey extends 'undeclared state of emergency'

Erdogan administration has in fact held on to emergency regime powers ever since the failed July 2016 coup attempt. Yet a lot of reporting on the country fails to take that into account.

Hungarian PM announces referendum on anti-LGBT law

Referendum widely seen as diversion from Pegasus wiretapping scandal and the suspension of recovery fund money from Brussels.

Far Eastern Yakutsk city under threat from unprecedented forest fires

Raging fires have been an increasing occurrence in Siberian summers, with the trend widely attributed to climate change, which has caused temperatures in the vast Taiga forest to spike each year.

American personnel in Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan reported as among ‘Havana Syndrome’ victims

Following cluster of Vienna incidents, US has stepped up investigation into possible attacks made with directed pulsed microwave energy.

Questions surround Serbian state telco’s €600mn Premier League deal

NGOs demand more details of Telekom Srbija’s huge broadcasting rights deal that some see as having political rather than economic motivation.

Turkey extends 'undeclared state of emergency'
11 hours ago
Hungarian PM announces referendum on anti-LGBT law
1 day ago
Far Eastern Yakutsk city under threat from unprecedented forest fires
1 day ago
American personnel in Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan reported as among ‘Havana Syndrome’ victims
1 day ago
Questions surround Serbian state telco’s €600mn Premier League deal
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    9 days ago
  2. DATACRUNCH: demographic disaster in Russia, but a catastrophe in Ukraine
    8 days ago
  3. HOMANS: Putin's Epistle to the Ukrainians
    3 days ago
  4. Biden and Merkel fail to find common ground over Nord Stream 2 pipeline at Washington summit
    7 days ago
  5. bneGREEN: Drought causes mass livestock die-offs and irrigation water shortages in Central Asia
    8 days ago
  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    18 days ago
  2. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    15 days ago
  3. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    24 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    11 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss