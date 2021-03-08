Turkish food retail chain Migros secures €60mn loan from EBRD

By bne IntelIiNews March 8, 2021

Migros, one of Turkey’s leading food retailers, will expand its operations using a €60mn loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the lender has said. 

The company said it was aiming to step up efforts to employ a gender-balanced workforce and further enhance the energy efficiency of its store network with the financing.

The EBRD loan will support Migros in developing and implementing an equal opportunities action plan, which will set out gender-responsible recruitment strategies and open up more job opportunities for women.

The retailer is planning to hire over 2,000 women to fill new positions created as a result of burgeoning demand for grocery shopping.

In order to meet customer demand boosted by the coronavirus pandemic, and in line with its sustainability strategy, the company aims to open new stores and refurbish others, and to embed renewable energy systems and energy-saving technologies. 

Migros operates in 81 Turkish provinces, through a network of 2,286 food retail stores under the Migros, Migros Jet, 5M and Macrocenter banners.

To date, the EBRD has invested almost €13bn in Turkey through 334 projects, with 95% of these in the private sector. 

In 2020, the lender responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by expanding its financing in the country to €1.7bn from €1bn across 35 projects in 2019.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Controversial Borsa Istanbul CEO steps down ahead of US trial of Halkbank

The chief executive of Istanbul’s stock exchange operator has resigned in a move that could be related to Ankara signalling to the US Biden administration that it wants more conciliation in ... more

Turkish kitchenware maker Hisar’s plant to undergo Ziraat Bank executor’s sale

Turkish kitchenware maker Hisar has “left” its plant in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district with government-run Ziraat Bank in exchange for a loan debt, Ismail Erdogan, chairman of the ... more

Borsa Istanbul CEO Atilla takes leave sparking speculation he’s set to be replaced

Hakan Atilla, the former Turkish banker who served a prison sentence in the US for helping Iran evade sanctions, has taken leave as CEO of Borsa Istanbul until shareholders meet later this month, ... more

Most Read

  1. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    5 days ago
  2. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    12 days ago
  3. BALKAN BLOG: Census sparks a political storm in North Macedonia
    4 days ago
  4. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    1 day ago
  5. Czech president approaches China for Sinopharm vaccine
    4 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    12 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    5 days ago
  3. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    20 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    19 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss