Turkish development bank TKYB obtains $170mn loan from Japan Bank for International Cooperation

Government-run Turkish Development and Investment Bank (TKYB/KLNMA) has obtained a $170mn and 12-year loan from Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), TKYB said on March 29 in a stock exchange filing.
TKYB previously obtained loans from JBIC in 2013 and 2015, its general director Ibrahim Oztop said.
TKYB’s total outstanding external loans stood at $4.76bn at end-2020.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on March 30 it provided up to €2.5mn to North Macedonia’s Komercijalna Banka for on-lending to small and medium-sized enterprises ... more
The president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, is paying a virtual visit to Kazakhstan between March 29-31 to meet with ... more
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO have paid $5.4mn to acquire a 43.5% stake in Tajikistan’s ... more