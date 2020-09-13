Trump gets second Nobel Peace Prize nomination for Serbia-Kosovo economic normalisation deal

Trump gets second Nobel Peace Prize nomination for Serbia-Kosovo economic normalisation deal
By bne IntelliNews September 13, 2020

The governments of the US, Serbia and Kosovo were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021 following the signing of economic normalisation deals by Serbia and Kosovo early this month in Washington under the auspices of the US.

Serbia and Kosovo reached what the US President Donald Trump said was a “historic” agreement on normalisation of their economic relations on September 4, which is seen as an important step towards full normalisation of the relations between the two sides.

The three governments were nominated by a member of the Swedish parliament, Magnus Jacobsson.

“I have nominated the US Gov. and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House. Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace,” Jacobsson said in a tweet.

Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but it is still not recognised by Belgrade as a separate country. The proclamation of independence came one decade after the Kosovo war in 1998-1999 which ended with Nato attacks in Serbia. The independence war claimed more than 10,000 victims, making the two sides fervent enemies.

The winner of the prize will be determined by a five-person Nobel Committee, which is appointed by the Norwegian parliament and will be announced until October next year.

Trump has already been nominated for the prize by another Norwegian MP for the US' role in brokering an agreement between Israel and the UAE.

