Tighter restrictions dragged down Croatia's retail trade in December
By bne IntelliNews February 1, 2021

Retail trade turnover fell in Croatia in annual and monthly terms in December, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS) said.

Retail trade usually increases in the final month of the year as people shop for the Christmas holidays but as coronavirus (COVID-19) cases increased during the autumn, new restrictions — including a minimum area per customer in shops to ensure social distancing — were imposed. 

Retail trade showed a 0.8% month-on-month fall in December in real terms, which included a 1.1% increase for food products and a 3.4% contraction for non-food products (except automotive fuels and lubricants).

Compared to December 2019, the retail trade turnover decreased in real terms by 3.2% y/y.

Compared to December 2019, growth in turnover was recorded in five trade branches, responsible for 64.5% of the total turnover. The biggest increases in nominal turnover were recorded for turnover at other non-specialised stores (by 5.8%).

The other trade branches, which generated 35.5% of the total turnover, recorded a decrease in turnover.

