Three Russian missiles cross Moldova's airspace

Three Russian missiles cross Moldova's airspace
A S-400 Triumf-35 missile used by the Russian army. / bne IntelliNews
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest October 10, 2022

Three Russian missiles launched from ships located in the Black Sea crossed Moldova’s territory on their way to Ukraine between 8:30 and 9:00 local time on October 10, Moldova’s Ministry of Defence announced.

Besides their targets in Ukraine, the missiles appear to have been aimed at testing Moldova’s reaction and increasing potential tensions among the local population.

“I ordered that the Russian ambassador be summoned to give an explanation," wrote Moldova’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nicu Popescu on Twitter.

The trajectories of the three missiles crossed not only the separatist region Transnistria, but Moldova proper as well. One of the missiles’ trajectories crossed the Floreşti industrial and commercial centre. Another one passed over Cobasna in Transnistria, where a large amount of ammunition dating from the Communist era is deposited.

In Moldova, support for pro-Russian former president Igor Dodon is growing. A recent poll put him as the preferred candidate for 13.4% of respondents, not far behind pro-EU President Maia Sandu (16.2%) while fugitive businessman and politician Ilan Shor (12.5%) is organising street protests in Chisinau.

Sandu recently took a more radical position in regard to the war in Ukraine, after she avoided blunt statements initially. In a recent interview with Washington Post she said that democracy in Moldova depends on EU membership. In terms of military cooperation, Moldova took steps to consolidate its defence capacity through partnerships with Romania and other western countries such as Germany, besides the usual drills with Nato troops. 

"Strongly condemn the ongoing massive #Russian missile attacks on #Ukrainian cities, including #Kyiv. Brutality, terror and killing of innocent civilians must immediately stop," Sandu

Strongly condemn the ongoing massive #Russian missile attacks on #Ukrainian cities, including #Kyiv. Brutality, terror and killing of innocent civilians must immediately stop.

— Maia Sandu (@sandumaiamd) October 10, 2022 in the morning of October 10, one hour after the incident involving the Russian missiles. 

“The violation of our national airspace is completely unacceptable. The bombardment of the neighbouring country must be stopped immediately," Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said.

The missiles were spotted by the defence ministries of Romania and Ukraine as well.

“The targets posed a danger to the infrastructure of the Republic of Moldova and, in particular, to civil aircraft flying over the country's airspace,” the Moldovan defence ministry’s statement reads.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Protesters set up 100 tents to occupy main boulevard in Chisinau

VISEGRAD BLOG: European family gathering mostly avoids fights

A tight bear hug or looser embrace for Russia-backed separatists

News

Iranian oil workers reportedly strike in solidarity with anti-regime protesters

Claims circulate in Tehran, meanwhile, that some bazaar merchants, usually loyal to the government, have joined the protests.

Bosnian Putin ally’s political future in doubt as vote recount ordered

Mass protests followed Milorad Dodik’s victory in the presidential election in Bosnia’s Republika Srpska, where the opposition claimed electoral fraud.

EU members still fail to make headway on gas price cap proposal

EU leaders convened once more on October 7 to discuss the introduction of a price cap on gas imports, but once more, member states failed to decide on what form the measure would take.

CEE faces 'huge correction' in bond yields, says Erste

The end of the monetary tightening cycle amid the tougher international environment will mean a correction of 200 basis points in 10-year yields in Hungary, and from 80-140 bps in Czechia, Poland and Romania.

"We are not scared, we are just very very angry" – Ukrainians respond to major missile attacks on Kyiv

Russia’s missile strikes on Kyiv have broken two months of relative peace in the capital and once again imprinted a bloody reminder of Moscow’s willingness to cause mass destruction.

Iranian oil workers reportedly strike in solidarity with anti-regime protesters
11 hours ago
Bosnian Putin ally’s political future in doubt as vote recount ordered
13 hours ago
EU members still fail to make headway on gas price cap proposal
13 hours ago
CEE faces 'huge correction' in bond yields, says Erste
19 hours ago
"We are not scared, we are just very very angry" – Ukrainians respond to major missile attacks on Kyiv
21 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    3 days ago
  2. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    1 month ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia and Saudi Arabia’s oil production cut is pre-emptive strike on EU’s price cap scheme
    4 days ago
  4. Russia prepares for new attacks against Ukraine from Belarusian territory
    7 days ago
  5. Lukashenko draws himself deeper into Putin’s war
    5 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    20 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    28 days ago
  3. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    3 days ago
  4. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    12 days ago
  5. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss