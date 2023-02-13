Three accused of looting reportedly lynched in Turkey's earthquake region

Three accused of looting reportedly lynched in Turkey's earthquake region
The corpse of one victim of the alleged lynching mob is seen in this video still. / screengrab, social media.
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade February 13, 2023

Three men accused of looting in an earthquake-hit province of Turkey were on February 12 lynched, according to local media reports and video footage posted on social media.

The lynchings in Hatay province reportedly took the form of beatings, while there are claims that the police failed to intervene as the murders took place.

Moments of the lynching and the corpses of the three men were posted on Twitter under @postalhaber.

Video footage shows three men carrying furniture on a haulage vehicle. According to the allegations referred to on social media, someone yells out that the three men in question are looters.

The recording then shows the individuals being beaten to death and their vehicle destroyed.

Since Turkey was hit by two huge earthquakes on February 6, violence in the region has been snowballing.

Some observers say the government is failing to keep the peace. There are also claims that there are conspiratorial officials in favour of controlled chaos that cn be used in favour of postponing the approaching May 14 parliamentary and presidential elections.

The death toll from the catastrophic earthquake that hit both southern Turkey and northern Syria on the morning of February 13 was updated to more than 35,000, with 31,643 of the recorded fatalities in Turkey.

UN aid officials were pushing for more aid access to rebel-controlled northwestern Syria, where only one crossing from Turkey is open.

Search and rescue teams were winding down their work, with the chances of finding more survivors in the earthquake ruins approaching a negligible level. The rescue of a seven-month-old baby girl in Hatay province was one of the rare moments of joy for rescue teams on February 12.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Business group expects earthquakes to cost Turkey $84bn and wipe $10bn from GDP

Looters and innocent beaten as violent vigilantes patrol earthquake-broken Turkey

Motorcycle assassinations emerge as latest phenomenon in Turkey

News

Kazakhstan: Smuggling still rife on border with China

Customs officials are part of the problem.

President Duda says sending F-16s to Ukraine a “serious problem”

Despite their criticism of Western European Nato members for being slow to send heavier and more sophisticated weaponry to Ukraine, the countries on Nato's eastern flank are also struggling to carry through their own transfers of arms to Kyiv.

US and UK sanction top Bulgarian politicians, businessmen for corruption

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Washington, in coordination with London, is taking action to counter systemic corruption in Bulgaria.

Hungary’s CPI rises above consensus to 27-year high in January

Consumer prices in Hungary rose 25.7% year-on-year in January, accelerating from a 24.5% growth in December.

Polish president thwarts government’s effort to open EU cash tap quickly

Duda sends recently passed bill to cancel the most controversial provisions of the government’s court reform to be reviewed by the Constitutional Tribunal.

Kazakhstan: Smuggling still rife on border with China
13 hours ago
President Duda says sending F-16s to Ukraine a “serious problem”
13 hours ago
US and UK sanction top Bulgarian politicians, businessmen for corruption
23 hours ago
Hungary’s CPI rises above consensus to 27-year high in January
23 hours ago
Polish president thwarts government’s effort to open EU cash tap quickly
23 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    1 month ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    1 month ago
  5. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    21 days ago
  1. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    21 days ago
  2. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    19 days ago
  3. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    20 days ago
  5. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss