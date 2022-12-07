The world's biggest oil producers

The world's biggest oil producers
Russia was briefly the world's biggest producer of oil at 11mn barrels per day, but has since been overtaken by the US and Saudi Arabia. The Ukraine war will further reduce its output, but by less than most analysts feared earlier in the year. / bne IntelliNews
By Anna Fleck for Statista December 7, 2022

The United States is by far the world’s biggest producer of oil, having produced around 16.6mn barrels of per day (bpd) of oil on average in 2021, Statista reports.

Saudi Arabia and Russia follow virtually neck and neck in second and third place, having produced around 11 and 10.9mn barrels of oil per day respectively.

According to data compiled by BP, the top three countries produced more oil than the bottom seven countries in the top 10 combined. Completing the top ten roundup are Brazil with 3mn bpd and Kuwait with 2.7mn bpd.   

This year Russia’s oil production has held up remarkably well, considering the sanctions on transport and self-sanctioning by oil traders in the developed countries that are avoiding Russian oil.

Most of the reduction of oil exports to Europe, which are down by half compared to 2021, has been taken up by India and China, which have become Russia’s top customers. In October Russia was still producing 10.7mn bpd, but that fell to 9.9mn bpd in November.

Following the imposition of the EU’s oil price cap and embargo on December 5 production is anticipated to fall and could end the year at around 9mn bpd; however, the overall level of output for 2022 is expected to be on a par with that of 2021 or even slightly ahead. At the start of the war the government was predicting a 15% fall in production this year.

The outlook for 2023 is very uncertain as much depends on how successfully the West can enforce its oil price cap scheme, but analysts predict that production could shrink by anything between 0.5mn bpd and 1.5mn bpd.

 

Infographic: The World's Biggest Oil Producers | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkmenistan: A shining city in a book of records

Hungary scraps fuel price cap after panic buying leaves pumps dry

Can Russia sneak gas into the EU via a Turkish gas hub?

Data

Drop in Russia’s car sales continues in November with 62% slump

Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) declined by 62% year on year in November to 46,403 vehicles, according to the Association of European Businesses that oversees the industry.

Russian composite output stagnates as services PMI contracts in November

Despite the sharp improvement of the Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI) seen in November, continued contraction in the services sector has kept the composite output stagnating in the reporting month.

Global wage growth fails to beat inflation for the first time in 20 years

The global inflation crisis paired with lacklustre economic growth and an outlook clouded by uncertainties have led to a decline in real wages around the world, a new report published by the International Labour Organization (ILO) has found.

Fuel sales prop up Hungary’s retail sector in October

Annualised Hungarian retail sales growth slowed to 0.6% in October from 3% in the previous month.

Turkey's official inflation weakens for first time in year and a half, dips to 84%

ENAG inflation research group says it fell to 171% from 185%.

Drop in Russia’s car sales continues in November with 62% slump
8 hours ago
Russian composite output stagnates as services PMI contracts in November
1 day ago
Global wage growth fails to beat inflation for the first time in 20 years
1 day ago
Fuel sales prop up Hungary’s retail sector in October
1 day ago
Turkey's official inflation weakens for first time in year and a half, dips to 84%
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    2 days ago
  2. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    1 day ago
  3. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  4. Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman arrested in London on money-laundering charges
    2 days ago
  5. Russia’s manufacturing PMI improves at sharpest pace in more than five years
    6 days ago
  1. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    2 days ago
  2. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    1 day ago
  3. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  4. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  5. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss