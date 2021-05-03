Swiss ICT group ALSO acquires Serbia's PIN Computers

Swiss ICT group ALSO acquires Serbia's PIN Computers
Acquisition of Novi Sad-based PIN Computers to help ALSO's expansion in Eastern Europe.
By bne IntelliNews May 3, 2021

Swiss-based ICT group ALSO said it signed an agreement to purchase Serbia-based PIN Computers, a leading IT provider that also has operations in Montenegro and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The acquisition is part of the ALSO’s growth strategy in the region.

“PIN Computers with its a large base of active customers is an ideal partner that will further strengthen our position in Eastern Europe,” Gustavo Moller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding, said on April 28.

“ALSO will grant local resellers access to the company’s ecosystem with solutions, services and digital platforms, including new vendors and product categories,” the company said in the statement.

The acquisition has been successfully completed, but it is subject to regulatory approvals.

PIN Computers offers IT equipment, mobile devices, and consumer electronics to its large customer base.

