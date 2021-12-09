South Korea’s top cathode producer brings €720mn investment to Hungary

South Korea’s top cathode producer brings €720mn investment to Hungary
The plant will be EcoPro BM's first European factory unit and its first production facility outside Korea.
By bne IntelliNews December 9, 2021

South Korean EcoPro BM is to open its first European factory unit and its first production facility outside Korea in Hungary, with a HUF264bn (€720mn) investment.

The company is one of the largest manufacturers of cathode material for lithium-ion batteries and is the first company globally to produce cathodes with a nickel content of 80%.

The investment consolidates Hungary's position as one of the European centres for battery production for electric vehicles.

The plant in Debrecen, eastern Hungary, will turn out 108,000 tonnes of cathodes annually, enough for 1.35mn electric vehicles, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in Seoul. Szijjarto said he held talks with representatives of three other South Korean companies already present in Hungary, which will announce new investments soon.

The first phase of the investment will be completed in H2 2024, creating 631 jobs. The second phase will finish a year later.

Szijjarto did not reveal the size of the grant Hungary is providing the South Korean company. Given the size of the deal, it needs to be cleared by the European Commission.

More than half of all investments in Hungary came from East Asia in 2021 and the bulk of that went to the automotive sector, which accounts for 30% of industrial output. South Korea was the largest investor in 2019 and so far this year it shared the top rank with China.

South Korea’s top cathode material producer’s investment is the second-biggest one of the year in Hungary and the seventh-largest in four years, tailing another by SK Innovation. The South Korean battery maker is expanding its production base in Hungary with a €2.3bn investment. The plant’s 30 GWh is only slightly less than Tesla's "gigafactory".

SK Innovation strives to achieve 125 GWh of production capacity by 2025, a significant part of which will be provided by the capacity of the Hungarian plants.

In addition to the proximity to the European markets, the presence of country peer battery makers was a major factor in bringing EcoPro’s production to Hungary.

Founder and chairman Lee Dong-che flagged new investments and named Hungary as a potential site in an October interview. EcoPro’s products will be supplied to Samsung SDI, which opened its first electric battery plant outside the South Korean close to Budapest from a HUF100bn investment.

Earlier this year, EcoPro BM said it planned to raise its cathode materials output to 290,000 tons by 2025 from the current 60,000 tons.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungary’s consumer prices rise by 7.4% in November

Supply chain problems weigh on Hungary's industry

Corruption scandal brings down senior Fidesz politician

News

Serbian government withdraws expropriation law that sparked mass protests, opposition sceptical

Changes to law on expropriation sparked two weekends of mass protests and road blockades as opponents argued it was tailored to mining company Rio Tinto, which is seeking to develop a huge lithium mine in the country.

Putin wins concession from Biden for Russia-Nato security deal talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin won a major concession from US president Joe Biden, who has agreed to talks involving Russia and four major Nato members to discuss European security arrangements, it was reported on December 8.

Kazakhstan: Satellite images show scale of land squatting

Historic efforts to combat the problem bring back memories of a dark episode in the country's history.

Georgia hikes policy rate to highest level in 13 years

The monetary policy committee of the National Bank of Georgia increased the refinancing rate rate by 0.5 pp to 10.5%.

Poland’s central bank delivers third interest rate hike in as many months

The National Bank of Poland raised its reference rate by 50 bps to 1.75% but still lags peers in Hungary and Czechia.

Serbian government withdraws expropriation law that sparked mass protests, opposition sceptical
3 hours ago
Putin wins concession from Biden for Russia-Nato security deal talks
3 hours ago
Kazakhstan: Satellite images show scale of land squatting
3 hours ago
Georgia hikes policy rate to highest level in 13 years
3 hours ago
Poland’s central bank delivers third interest rate hike in as many months
4 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. DON: Blunting the Javelin? – The prospects for Nato participation in a Ukraine-Russia war
    5 days ago
  2. Serbian president accuses Rio Tinto’s rivals of being behind anti-mining protests
    5 days ago
  3. Blinken and Lavrov talks break up after 30 minutes
    6 days ago
  4. Putin offers to start negotiations on a non-expansion of Nato to the east security deal
    7 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    14 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    14 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    23 days ago
  3. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    14 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    22 days ago
  5. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss