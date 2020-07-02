Slovenian SID Bank’s €350mn “coronabonds” issue oversubscribed

Slovenia’s SID Bank successfully issued COVID-19 bonds worth €350mn on international capital markets, the bank announced on July 2.
The state-owned bank will use the funds raised to help the Slovenian economy to alleviate the consequences of the crisis related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to the bank, the funds will make it easier for companies to overcome temporary liquidity problems, as well as speed up technological and sustainable transformations, which will enable the restoration of economic growth and the provision of quality jobs.
According to SID Bank, demand for the bonds exceeded expectations and amounted to a total of more than €700mn. This enabled SID Bank to achieve a very favourable yield of 0.14% on the 5-year bonds.
SID Bank is a promotional development and export bank that is 100% state-owned. Its objective is to promote sustainable development and improve the competitiveness of the Slovenian economy.
Sweden’s financial market watchdog Finansinspektionen (FI) fined the country’s top lender SEB €95mn for “deficiencies in its work to combat anti-money laundering in the Baltics,” it said on ... more
A social media storm blew up in Turkey after the country’s fourth-largest lender, VakifBank, appointed to its board a former Olympic wrestling star who serves as an adviser to President Recep ... more
S&P Global Ratings has reaffirmed the 'B+/B' long and short-term issuer credit ratings with a stable outlook of Armenia’s leading bank, Armeriabank. The rating agency said the affirmation ... more