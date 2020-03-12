Slovenian GDP growth forecast for 2020 halved to 1.5%

Slovenian GDP growth forecast for 2020 halved to 1.5%
By bne IntelliNews March 12, 2020

Slovenian government-related institute IMAD has halved its GDP growth forecast for 2020 to 1.5% from 3% due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it said on March 12.

Slovenia’s GDP expanded by an annual 2.4% in 2019, slowing significantly from a 4.5% growth a year earlier, according to statistics office data.

"Regarding the expected gradual containment of the coronavirus spread and stabilisation of the situation in the second half of this year, economic growth would ease to around 1.5% this year, before rising somewhat again in the next two years," IMAD said.

2020’s slowdown in economic growth following last year’s notable moderation in the last quarter mainly reflects lower growth in foreign demand, which is increasingly affected by the great uncertainty related to the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, IMAD said.

Growth in household consumption will be lower than in 2019, but should remain relatively robust.

Investment will most likely not exceed last year’s levels. In 2021 and 2022 economic growth could again be somewhat higher than this year, the institute said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Crunching the numbers: Russia is ready for prolonged oil shock

US surgeon casts doubt on testing kits behind Turkey’s ‘one coronavirus case’ claim

TURKEY INSIGHT: Ankara scurries to tap €1.3bn from local lenders as lira tanks amid “The COVID-19 Sudden Stop”

Data

Ukraine’s inflation still falling, consumer prices growth slows to 2.4% y/y in February

Ukraine’s consumer prices dropped 0.3% m/m and to 2.4% y/y in February on the back of cooling prices for food, housing and utilities, and clothing and sportswear, the State Statistics Service reported on March 10.

Croatia’s CROBEX index slumps, trading temporarily suspended

The fall in the CROBEX came on a day of chaos on the international exchanges amid a slump in oil prices and the economic disruption caused by efforts to contain the coronavirus.

Ukraine international reserves grew by 1.3% m/m in February

Ukraine's international reserves increased by 1.3% month on month, or by $330mn, to $26.623bn in February, according to the website of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

CEE monthly bond wrap: CIS bond market off to a strong start in 2020

Bond markets in emerging Europe were off to a strong start in January but the impact of the coronavirus was already visible by February as bond issues began to drop off.

Albania’s net electricity production plunges 39.1% in 2019

Albania is almost entirely dependent on hydropower for its electricity, and thus the amount of power produced can vary widely from one season to another depending on the weather.

Ukraine’s inflation still falling, consumer prices growth slows to 2.4% y/y in February
1 day ago
Croatia’s CROBEX index slumps, trading temporarily suspended
3 days ago
Ukraine international reserves grew by 1.3% m/m in February
4 days ago
CEE monthly bond wrap: CIS bond market off to a strong start in 2020
7 days ago
Albania’s net electricity production plunges 39.1% in 2019
7 days ago

Most Read

  1. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    5 days ago
  2. MACRO ADVISOR: Oil War: Who will blink first?
    4 days ago
  3. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    9 days ago
  4. ISTANBUL BLOG: If you believe in the Erdogan Republic’s coronavirus free status, honk your horn
    2 days ago
  5. Polish schools and public facilities in lockdown as government steps up efforts to contain coronavirus epidemic
    1 day ago
  1. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    5 days ago
  2. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    25 days ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    21 days ago
  4. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    9 days ago
  5. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    23 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss