Slovenia starts regular consultation with IMF mission

By bne IntelliNews March 9, 2021

Slovenia’s authorities started a regular consultation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission on March 8, the central bank announced.

The talks under the IMF Article IV are scheduled to end by March 19, when the preliminary findings will be presented.

The purpose of the consultations is to review the latest economic developments, the economic impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, as well as the functioning of the financial and banking system, the central bank said.

The IMF mission is led by Bernardin Akitoby.

