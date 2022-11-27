Slovenia’s ruling Freedom Movement quits Twitter after Elon Musk takeover

Slovenia’s ruling Freedom Movement quits Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews November 27, 2022

Slovenia’s ruling Freedom Movement led by PM Robert Golob said on November 25 that it decided to abandon the Twitter social network three weeks after its account was temporarily locked due to a technical error.

The party's announcement came one month after the acquisition of Twitter by US billionaire Elon Musk, which was followed by mass layoffs, ultimatums to employees and changes to social network policy.

“During this time we realised that we don't even need Twitter to effectively address and inform citizens about the party's activities,” the party said.

The party said that only a narrow circle of people actively use Twitter in Slovenia, but warned that it has turned into a social network that certain groups - mainly members and fans of certain political parties - have abused to "deepen polarization, spread fake news, manipulation, discredits, insults and even hate speech".

"Based on the actions and announcements of the new owner or management of Twitter, we can expect that they will further open the door to indecent communication and hate speech," the party said, adding that it does not want to be part of it.

However, Freedom Movement will continue to inform citizens on party activities via other social networks, namely Facebook and Instagram.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Frazzled Iran coach Queiroz tells media, ‘Why don’t you ask Southgate about Afghanistan?’

More than 80 Ukrainian Web3 startups raise $1bn over the past four years

Slush revokes €1mn tech prize for UK start-up Immigram because founders are Russians

Tech

More than 80 Ukrainian Web3 startups raise $1bn over the past four years

While Ukraine ranks third worldwide in the 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index, Web3 startups with roots in this country have raised nearly $1bn in investments over the past four years

Slush revokes €1mn tech prize for UK start-up Immigram because founders are Russians

The Slush 100 programme is a pitching competition for tech startups in their early stages of development but this year's winners of a €1mn prize, UK registered Immigram, was stripped of its award simply because its founders are Russian.

Turkmen women issued ‘Botox bans’ on flying by airport officers running facial recognition software

Move follows criticism authorities have adopted ‘Taliban-style’ restrictions on tight-fitting clothes, dyed hair and beauty accessories such as false nails or eyelashes.

Hitachi's GlobalLogic acquires Romanian IT firm Fortech

Acquiring Fortech, one of Romania’s largest independent digital engineering firms, is part of GlobalLogic’s strategy to establish a wider European footprint.

Luxoft opens development centre in Serbia, Yandex to follow

International IT companies that have quit the Russian market setting up in Serbia alongside Russian tech companies.

More than 80 Ukrainian Web3 startups raise $1bn over the past four years
3 days ago
Slush revokes €1mn tech prize for UK start-up Immigram because founders are Russians
3 days ago
Turkmen women issued ‘Botox bans’ on flying by airport officers running facial recognition software
3 days ago
Hitachi's GlobalLogic acquires Romanian IT firm Fortech
5 days ago
Luxoft opens development centre in Serbia, Yandex to follow
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    4 days ago
  2. Pashinyan refuses to sign CSTO declaration after bloc's failure to help Armenia
    2 days ago
  3. UN projects Ukraine’s population will never recover from war
    3 months ago
  4. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  5. Russia’s international reserves up by $10bn in the first week of November to $552.1bn
    7 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    26 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    27 days ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    27 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss