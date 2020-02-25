Slovenia’s NLB reportedly selected to buy Serbia’s Komercijalna Banka

Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) is the selected buyer for Serbia’s second-largest bank Komercijalna Banka, the Serbian news outlet Blic reported on February 25 quoting unnamed government sources.

NLB is one of three candidates that filed binding bids in the privatisation tender for Komercijalna Banka along with Raiffeisenbank and AIK Banka of Serbian businessman Miodrag Kostic.

According to Blic, a contract should be signed within days. So far, Serbia’s finance ministry has not confirmed the news.

Serbia’s government launched a privatisation procedure for Komercijalna Banka last year, and in December it received three eligible binding offers. The finance ministry has not disclosed the bidders, but eKapija reported at the time that offers were submitted by Raiffeisenbank, AIK Banka and NLB.

Serbia is offering a 83.23% stake in Komercijalna Banka, which it holds after acquiring the shares of the EBRD, IFC Capitalisation, and the funds DEG and SVED earlier this year.