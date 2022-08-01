Slovenia’s inflation accelerates further to 11% y/y in July

Slovenia’s inflation accelerates further to 11% y/y in July
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje August 1, 2022

Annual inflation in Slovenia speeded up by 0.6 percentage points (pp) from the previous month to 11% in July (chart), the statistics office said on July 29. In the first seven months of the year, inflation was 7.8%.

After the statistics office announced the inflation data, Slovenian PM Robert Golob said that the government's latest measures to ease the consequences of rising prices could start showing on inflation in September.

Annual inflation in July was influenced the most by higher prices of petroleum products and electricity. According to the European Commission, Slovenia's inflation is seen at 6.1% in 2022 and 3.3% in 2023.

In July, the largest upward impact on the annual inflation, of 2.1 percentage points (pp), came from higher prices of petroleum products. 2pp was also added by 13.5% higher prices of food. Electricity prices increased by 30.4% and added 1.1 pp to annual inflation.

Month on month, Slovenia’s consumer price index grew by 1%, slowing from a 2.7% growth in June. The monthly inflation was influenced by higher prices of petroleum products, package holidays and personal transport equipment.

Measured with the harmonised index of consumer prices, the annual growth of consumer prices in July was 11.7%, compared to inflation of 2% in the same month in 2021. On a monthly level it moved up by 0.9%.

In 2021, Slovenia posted average inflation of 1.9%, following 0.1% deflation a year earlier.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s manufacturing PMI still in the black, but down slightly from June

Polish CPI growth stabilises at 15.5% y/y in July but peak still ahead, analysts say

Kyrgyzstan: Where have all the dollars gone?

Data

Russia’s manufacturing PMI still in the black, but down slightly from June

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ PMI Index was still in the black with 50.3 in July, but down slightly from 50.9 in June.

North Macedonia’s retail sales turn negative in June in real terms

North Macedonia’s retail sales dropped by a real 2.6% year-on-year in June.

Polish CPI growth stabilises at 15.5% y/y in July but peak still ahead, analysts say

Consumer demand is weakening after a 10-month streak of interest rate hikes by the National Bank of Poland.

Real disposable income of Russians resilient in 2Q22 on state support

Real disposable income of Russians in 2Q22 remained resilient and declined by 0.8% year on year, as against a 1.2% decline seen in 1Q22, and despite a greater fall in real wages of 6.1% in May, according to the latest data from RosStat statistics age

Russia’s GDP down 4.9% y/y in June, sanction-coping uneven

Russia’s GDP contracted by 4.9% year on year in June 2022, according to the data from the Ministry of Economic Development.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI still in the black, but down slightly from June
6 hours ago
North Macedonia’s retail sales turn negative in June in real terms
7 hours ago
Polish CPI growth stabilises at 15.5% y/y in July but peak still ahead, analysts say
9 hours ago
Real disposable income of Russians resilient in 2Q22 on state support
3 days ago
Russia’s GDP down 4.9% y/y in June, sanction-coping uneven
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    7 days ago
  2. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    3 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Putin inflicts more pain as Ukraine teeters on edge of default
    6 days ago
  4. Zelenskiy strips oligarch Kolomoisky of Ukrainian citizenship
    7 days ago
  5. How credible is Putin and Lukashenko's plan to make Belarus nuclear-capable?
    6 days ago
  1. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    7 days ago
  2. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    1 month ago
  3. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    20 days ago
  4. As Turkey gets Biden backing for F-16s, Greece steals Erdogan thunder by moving for F-35s
    1 month ago
  5. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    3 days ago

Reports

Dismiss