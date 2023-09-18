Slovenia reports strong growth in ICT sector

Slovenia reported strong growth in the ICT sector in 2022, when enterprises in the sector generated around €742mn more net turnover and €216mn more value added than in the previous year, the Republic of Slovenia Statistical Office said on September 15.

There were 10,197 active ICT enterprises in Slovenia in 2022, 7% more than a year earlier. This follows an increase of 5% in 2021 and 3% in 2020. They generated €5.8mn in net turnover (up 15%), and €2.2mn value added (up 11%).

There were 34,670 employees and self-employed people in the sector, a year-on-year increase of 6% more.

“A developed ICT sector is crucial for the successful digitisation of society and the economy. With the production of information and communication technology and the provision of ICT services, it provides the appropriate infrastructure,” the statistics office said in a statement.