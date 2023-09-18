Slovenia reports strong growth in ICT sector

Slovenia reports strong growth in ICT sector
Net turnover and value added of the ICT sector in Slovenia. / stat.si
By bne IntelliNews September 18, 2023

Slovenia reported strong growth in the ICT sector in 2022, when enterprises in the sector generated around €742mn more net turnover and €216mn more value added than in the previous year, the Republic of Slovenia Statistical Office said on September 15. 

There were 10,197 active ICT enterprises in Slovenia in 2022, 7% more than a year earlier. This follows an increase of 5% in 2021 and 3% in 2020. They generated €5.8mn in net turnover (up 15%), and €2.2mn value added (up 11%). 

There were 34,670 employees and self-employed people in the sector, a year-on-year increase of 6% more. 

“A developed ICT sector is crucial for the successful digitisation of society and the economy. With the production of information and communication technology and the provision of ICT services, it provides the appropriate infrastructure,” the statistics office said in a statement. 

Related Content

EU’s crisis funds depleted by climate-related chaos

Southeast Europe leaders pledge to speed up EU integration process

Skoda Auto halts production at Czech site after floods in Slovenia

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EU’s crisis funds depleted by climate-related chaos

Southeast Europe leaders pledge to speed up EU integration process

Skoda Auto halts production at Czech site after floods in Slovenia

Tech

Romanian startup Druid raises $30mn in series B round

Funding to help Druid accelerate its international expansion, particularly in the US market.

Fortunes of Turkey’s rapid grocery delivery firm Getir plummet

Startup that became a big hit during the pandemic reportedly now worth quarter of $12bn it was valued at 18 months ago.

Samsung SDI to invest €58mn in R&D project in Hungary

Project will be the biggest R&D investment in Hungary to date, as country strives to become a global hub for EV battery production.

Croatian firms launch NFT 'crypto pigs' platform to boost pork industry

Investors can buy "crypto pigs" in the form of NFTs through the GoAgro platform, launched to support Croatia's struggling pork industry.

Hungarian competition office inspectors raid Budapest office of Booking.com

Probe launched into debts owed to Hungarian tourism accommodation operators that Booking.com blamed on a change of accounting and bookkeeping software.

Romanian startup Druid raises $30mn in series B round
5 days ago
Fortunes of Turkey’s rapid grocery delivery firm Getir plummet
7 days ago
Samsung SDI to invest €58mn in R&D project in Hungary
10 days ago
Croatian firms launch NFT 'crypto pigs' platform to boost pork industry
10 days ago
Hungarian competition office inspectors raid Budapest office of Booking.com
11 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    6 days ago
  2. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    7 days ago
  3. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    4 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  5. US singles out Turkey with latest war sanctions package
    3 days ago
  1. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    28 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    21 days ago
  4. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    6 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss