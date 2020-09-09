Slovenia posts second highest monthly trade surplus in 10 years

Slovenia posts second highest monthly trade surplus in 10 years
By bne IntelliNews September 9, 2020

Slovenia posted a trade surplus of €200.5mn in July, which is the second highest monthly surplus in the last 10 years after that in September 2017, the statistics office said on September 9.

Slovenia’s exports amounted to over €2.9bn in July, down 2.9% year on year while imports declined 10.9% y/y to €2.7bn, data showed.

Compared with the average monthly values in 2019, the exports in July were 5.1% higher, while imports were 3.6% lower.  

In July, Slovenia generated 67.6% of all exports and 68.6% of all imports in trade with the EU member states.

In the first seven months of 2020, Slovenia’s exports amounted to €19bn, falling 4.3% from a year earlier, while imports dropped 10% to €17.9bn, generating an external trade surplus of 1.1bn.

The export/import ratio in the first seven months was 106.3%.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: The Borsa Istanbul. Don’t go there without a jaundiced eye

Albania’s annual CPI inflation slows slightly to 1.3% in August

Ruble slides to RUB76 to dollar on Navalny poisoning, new sanctions fears and falling oil prices

Data

Romania’s exports return to pre-crisis slow deceleration path

Romania's exports contracted by 5.1% y/y in July, to €5.55bn: the best performance since the coronavirus pandemic hit global trade in March. But the pre-crisis path was far from bullish.

Albania’s annual CPI inflation slows slightly to 1.3% in August

Central bank governor Gent Sejko says the current monetary conditions provide the necessary stimulus to encourage economic growth and for the return of inflation close to the target of 3% by 2022.

Romania’s statistics office confirms 10.5% GDP decline in Q2

The decline was softer than expected, while sentiment: short term indicators such as industrial production and retail sales point to a quick resumption of activity while health risks remain high.

Croatia had second-deepest GDP contraction across the EU in 2Q20

Tourism-dependent Spain and Croatia were worst hit by the coronacrisis among EU members while the Baltic and Nordic countries were least affected, Eurostat finds.

North Macedonia posts deep GDP contraction of 12.7% in 2Q20

The contraction was expected due to the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s economy in Q2. The central bank expects the economy to contract by 3.5% in 2020.

Romania’s exports return to pre-crisis slow deceleration path
4 hours ago
Albania’s annual CPI inflation slows slightly to 1.3% in August
21 hours ago
Romania’s statistics office confirms 10.5% GDP decline in Q2
1 day ago
Croatia had second-deepest GDP contraction across the EU in 2Q20
1 day ago
North Macedonia posts deep GDP contraction of 12.7% in 2Q20
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    6 days ago
  2. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    19 days ago
  3. Russia’s permafrost is melting
    15 days ago
  4. Lukashenko unleashes the Titushki as the people unmask the OMON
    3 days ago
  5. #UPDATED Maria Kolesnikova and two colleagues go missing
    3 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    6 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    25 days ago
  3. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    10 days ago
  4. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    19 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    24 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss