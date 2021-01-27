Slovenia places 60-year €500mn Eurobond

By bne IntelliNews January 27, 2021

Slovenia successfully placed a new 60-year Eurobond issue worth €500mn with a coupon rate of 0.6875% on January 27, the finance ministry said.

The new Eurobond will have the longest tenor of any listed in the Central, Southeast and Eastern Europe region, though Poland and Slovenia have issued 50-year Eurobonds in the past.

A day earlier BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and HSBC were engaged to organise the issuance of the new Eurobond

“Due to the positive response of investors, Slovenia opened the order books on January 27,” the finance ministry said, adding that despite the recent global turmoil, market conditions were relatively favorable.

When the order book for the new Eurobond closed, it contained over €4.3bn in orders placed by over 150 high-quality investors.  

The largest share of investors, 34%, came from Germany and Austria, followed by France (15%), the UK and Ireland (15%) and America (14%).

In terms of institutional distribution, 67% were find managers, insurers and pension funds, while 13% were banks.

Slovenia is rated A3/stable by Moody’s and AA-/stable by S&P and A/stable by Fitch.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

EIB appoints Alessandro Bragonzi as new regional head for the Western Balkans

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has appointed Alessandro Bragonzi the new head of the regional representation for the Western Balkans, the EIB said on January 26. Bragonzi will replace Dubravka ... more

EBRD organises $4mn financing package for green technology solutions in Tajikistan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has organised a financing package of $4mn for Tajikistan’s largest private lender Bank Eskhata via its Green ... more

Islamic finance corporation inks private sector MoU with Uzbekistan's SQB Securities

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uzbekistan`s ... more

Most Read

  1. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    7 days ago
  2. Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury
    8 days ago
  3. Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
    8 days ago
  4. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    13 days ago
  5. Jailed Russian opposition activist Navalny drops Putin corruption investigation bomb on his second day home
    7 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    17 days ago
  2. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    7 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    9 days ago
  4. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    14 days ago
  5. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    13 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss