Slovakia to invest €1.2bn in digitisation
By bne IntelliNews December 15, 2020

Slovakia plans to invest at least €1.2bn in digitisation in the country in the next few years, said Slovak Investment Minister Veronika Remisova, the Slovak News Agency reported on December 11.

According to Remisova, this digital reform will form part of the national recovery plan financed by the Next Generation EU fund, based on interconnectedness, cyber security, the digital economy, digital skills, innovations and access to state-related administration via mobile phones.

"As for the 'state in a mobile' pillar, we want to focus on client-oriented and modern public administration, in other words, we aim to invest in services for the public,” the minister said, noting that the long-term goal is to have 100% of households connected to high-speed internet by 2030.

"If we want to improve the state’s digital services, we also need to bolster cybersecurity because the state handles citizens' personal data and it needs to be safely stored. Our goal is to bolster the detection of risks... and adopt necessary legislation that will be fit for the 21st century and related cyber threats," she said, quoted by the news agency.

