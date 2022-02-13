Slovakia´s industrial production up by almost 9% y/y in December

Slovakia's industrial output increased for the second month in a row by 8.9% year-on-year in December 2021, the Slovak Statistics Office reported on February 10. Compared to the 2019 figure it improved by 0.3%.

The manufacture of machinery and equipment contributed to industrial output growth the most, going up by 17.4% y/y in December. After four months of decline, the manufacture of transport equipment increased by 6% y/y.

“The production growth was also influenced by higher electricity and gas supply (by 7.5%), food production (by 19.2%) and other production (by 19.2%). The total production was affected by a decrease in mining and quarrying (by 22.7%) and in manufacture of textiles and leather (by 6.6%),” the office report reads.

In monthly terms, after seasonal adjustments, industrial output rose by 0.8% in December.

In 2021, the industrial production accelerated by 10.4% y/y, posting the highest growth in the last 10 years.