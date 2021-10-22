Slovak unemployment rate at 7.09% in September

Slovak unemployment rate at 7.09% in September
Slovak unemployment in September down to 7.09%
By bne IntelliNews October 22, 2021

The Slovak unemployment rate stood at 7.09% in September, down by 0.28 percentage points (pp) month-on-month. In year-on-year terms, the unemployment dropped by 0.34pp, according to figures published by the Slovak Labour Office (UPSVR). 

“The labour market continued to improve in September. Thus, more people kept leaving the labour office than registering to it, with almost 80% of those who left the labour offices finding a place in the labour market,” the central bank analyst Michal Doliak said

The number of unemployed persons ready to start a job immediately reached 191,972 in September, which is the lowest figure in the past 17 months. 

Labour offices registered a total of 210,456 people out of work, which is 6,691 fewer than in August 2021. 

“Decreasing employment expectations suggest that the decline in the number of unemployed is likely to stall towards the end of the year. This has already been indicated by a slight decline in job vacancies,” Doliak noted. 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakh industrial output up 2.7% in first nine months

Erdogan goes high-voltage with another rate cut

Perspectives | Russia’s (not so free) trade agenda

Data

Kazakh industrial output up 2.7% in first nine months

Oil output fell 3.4% y/y but ore mining grew 15%.

Polish industrial production eases growth to 8.8% y/y in September

Data shows the strength of Polish industry and its resilience to bottlenecks in the supply of raw materials and intermediate goods.

Ukraine GDP increases 2.9% in 8M21, ministry estimates

Ukraine’s real GDP increased 2.9% y/y in 8M21, accelerating from a 2.1% y/y growth in 7M21.

Bulgaria’s inflation reaches nine-year peak in September

Inflation rises to 4.8% y/y in August, after the CPI rose by 3.7% year-on-year in July.

Polish inflation climbs further to 5.9% y/y in September

Inflation picks up 0.5pp versus the preceding month to a 20-year high.

Kazakh industrial output up 2.7% in first nine months
9 hours ago
Polish industrial production eases growth to 8.8% y/y in September
1 day ago
Ukraine GDP increases 2.9% in 8M21, ministry estimates
2 days ago
Bulgaria’s inflation reaches nine-year peak in September
3 days ago
Polish inflation climbs further to 5.9% y/y in September
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    7 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    2 days ago
  3. Balkan Stream countries hope to avoid worst of international gas crisis
    1 day ago
  4. Efforts to deploy US counterterrorism forces in Uzbekistan may not be over
    6 days ago
  5. Russia breaks off diplomatic ties with Nato
    3 days ago
  1. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    7 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    2 days ago
  3. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    1 month ago
  4. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    1 month ago
  5. Iran alludes to Baku’s relations with Israel as it defends war games by Azerbaijan border
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss