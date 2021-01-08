SAS buys UK-Serbian IT startup Boemska

SAS buys UK-Serbian IT startup Boemska
By bne IntelliNews January 8, 2021

International analytics company SAS has acquired Boemska, a British-Serbian startup, to accelerate AI integration into cloud marketplace and third-party applications, SAS said on January 7. The size of the deal was not disclosed.  

Boemska specialises in low-code/no-code application deployment and analytic workload management for the SAS platform. Based in the UK with its R&D centre in Serbia, its clients include SAS customers in financial services, health care and travel. 

Following the takeover, Boemska’s assets and operations will be integrated into SAS. According to SAS’ press release, the deal will enhance its cloud-native, advanced analytics platform SAS Viya “with a rich set of capabilities that boost SAS’ goal of supporting the entire analytics life cycle and facilitating customer migration to the cloud”.

“Boemska enables customers to infuse world-class SAS analytics in third-party cloud applications, using purpose-built runtime containers that are designed for greater resiliency and portability across connected cloud environments, resulting in a small footprint runtime for analytics and models,” said Della Rosa, research director for software as a service (SaaS) and cloud software at IDC. 

“We’re excited to join the SAS family and help shift customers to the cloud in a cost-effective yet powerful manner. We look forward to collaboratively delivering a portable, small-footprint runtime for analytics and models while improving the ability to migrate to the cloud,” said Boemska chief technology officer Nikola Markovic.

