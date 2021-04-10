Rutube relaunched by Gazprom Media in bid to catch up with Youtube

Russian media holding Gazprom Media has launched a new version of video-hosting service Rutube, which includes content monetising options, as reported by Interfax. The new version of Rutube features new interface, navigation, and content management functionality.
The users will also be able to launch streams on their video-hosting channels, upload podcasts and sell products during live streams. This year Rutube also plans to add a Smart TV app.
Gazprom Media, the media arm of the state-controlled natural gas behemoth Gazprom, consolidated 100% in Rutube in 2020. Currently the platform includes only about 3mn videos.
Political observer Maxim Zharov told Nakanune.ru that Rutube is unlikely to become a viable alternative to Youtube for Russian content creators due to its negligible market share and audience, inferior technical infrastructure, longer times for approval and moderation, and censorship concerns.
