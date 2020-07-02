Russians, Serbians, Turks the biggest property buyers in Montenegro

By bne IntelliNews July 2, 2020

Foreigners acquired property worth €169.99mn in Montenegro in 2019 with the biggest buyers being Russians, Serbians and Turks, news outlet CDM reported, quoting central bank data.

The Adriatic country has been a popular tourist destination for people from these three countries for years.

The value acquired property by foreigners in 2019 was €12.6mn lower compared to 2018.

Russians acquired real estate worth around €39mn, unchanged y/y, followed by Serbians who spent €16.6mn on property in Montenegro in 2019 (up by €2.1mn from 2018). People from Turkey acquired real estate worth €12.7mn.

People from Nato member states also acquired property in Montenegro in 2019 with the most interested being people from the US who spent €10.7mn, and Germans who acquired property worth €10mn.

