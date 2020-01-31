Russian winter crop in unusually good shape, on course to harvest 122mn tonnes of grain

Russian winter crop in unusually good shape, on course to harvest 122mn tonnes of grain
Russians winter grain crop is in unusually good shape with only 5.7% classed as in bad condition and on track to harvest 122mn tonnes - on par with recent years
By Ben Aris in Berlin January 31, 2020

Russia's winter grain crop is in unusually good shape with only 5.7% classed as in bad condition, lower than in recent years, according to Roman Nekrasov, an agriculture ministry official, Interfax reported on January 30.

The Russian winter has been unusually warm and dry this year, with Muscovites complaining there has been no snow at all.

Russian weather forecaster Hydrometcentre has reported 4% of the sowings in a bad condition, compared with 8% a year ago. In the southern North-Caucasus federal district, the situation requires special attention because more than 14% of the winter grain sowings there are not doing well, Nekrasov was quoted as saying, as cited by Reuters.  He added that Russian farmers plan to sow spring grains on 29.2mn hectares this year, down 181,000 hectares from a year ago.

Russia has put in a series of good harvests in recent years after the state poured investment into the sector following the imposition of tit-for-tat sanctions on imports from the EU of agricultural products.

The harvest now regularly comes in at over 100mn tonnes and in 2017 Russia collected an all time record harvest of 135mn tonnes – besting even the Soviet-era record. The harvest last year was 123mn tonnes and Minister of Agriculture, Dmitry Patrushev, said an interview with Kommersant last month this year the harvest is expected to grow 2% y/y in 2019 in the sixth consecutive year of real advances.

Russia is battling it out with Ukraine for the title of “world’s biggest gain exporter, but narrowly lost the title last year when both counties exported circa 45mn tonnes of grain.

Grain exports have become a real moneymaker for Russia, which earned circa $20 last year.

Patrushev estimates that Russia will earn $24bn this year but the agriculture ministry's long-term plan to lift grain export earnings to $45bn by 2024 is on track, Patrushev said.

The ministry also said in January that it might introduce export quotas to ensure sufficient supplies for the domestic market, not just enough grain for consumers but also supplies of feed for the flourishing animal husbandry sector. Patrushev highlighted that poultry, turkey and dairy products export volumes to China have been rising as that country starts to ease restrictions on agricultural imports. Pork production in particular has been rising to the point where Russia is almost entirely self sufficient and companies are beginning to export to more lucrative markets, whereas Russia was a net importer prior to the EU agro-sanctions.

Agriculture is also part of the 12 national projects being promoted by the Kremlin. The budget for developing rural areas is RUB2.3 trillion ($39.5bn) by 2025, with RUB1tn to be allocated from federal funds, Patrushev said.

“Expors volumes represent a core growth pillar for Russian agriculture, in our view. In MY20F, we see the grain harvest recovering 8% y/y to 122mnt [million metric tonnes], underpinning the sizable 42.7mnt export potential that is set to see an acceleration through the season. In poultry and pork, industrial production covers 84-89% of domestic demand, and greater foreign trade would be required for further capacity additions,” VTB Capital (VTBC) said in a note.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ex-founder of Otkritie and Moscow real estate mogul Mints put on international wanted list on fraud charges

Russian PM Mishustin and Finance Minister Siluanov move to curb powers of First Deputy PM Belousov

INTERVIEW: Russia's Phosagro fertiliser producer goes green

News

Ex-founder of Otkritie and Moscow real estate mogul Mints put on international wanted list on fraud charges

Ex-founder of Otkritie and Moscow real estate mogul, Boris Mints is on an international wanted list in a RUB30bn embezzlement case

Russian PM Mishustin and Finance Minister Siluanov move to curb powers of First Deputy PM Belousov

Russia’s freshly appointed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and re-appointed Finance Minister Anton Siluanov have moved to curb the powers of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s appointee First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.

Foreign investors increased their share of Russian Ministry of Finance ruble-denominated OFZ treasury bills to 31.9% in 2019

The Russian Ministry of Finance ruble-denominated OFZ treasury bills market continued to grow in 2019, with the total volume of T-bills outstanding rising from RUB1,790bn in January 2019 to RUB2,850bn as of the end of December.

HSBC 'considering Turkey, Armenia exits'

Sources quoted as saying bank has concerns about Turkey’s volatile currency and economic outlook. Market already braced for Unicredit to depart Istanbul.

Conflict between Bulgaria’s president, chief prosecutor escalates after incriminating wiretaps released

Release of wiretaps that prosecutors claim indicate criminal activity is seen as an attempt to silence President Radev, a staunch critic of both Bulgaria’s new chief prosecutor and Boyko Borrisov’s government.

Ex-founder of Otkritie and Moscow real estate mogul Mints put on international wanted list on fraud charges
5 hours ago
Russian PM Mishustin and Finance Minister Siluanov move to curb powers of First Deputy PM Belousov
12 hours ago
Foreign investors increased their share of Russian Ministry of Finance ruble-denominated OFZ treasury bills to 31.9% in 2019
1 day ago
HSBC 'considering Turkey, Armenia exits'
1 day ago
Conflict between Bulgaria’s president, chief prosecutor escalates after incriminating wiretaps released
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Who's who in the new Russian government
    6 days ago
  2. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    7 days ago
  3. HSBC 'considering Turkey, Armenia exits'
    1 day ago
  4. Leaked Italian police report says cannabis cultivation in Albania jumped 1,200% in 2019
    2 days ago
  5. Second Chinese airline cancels Prague flights as Czech-Chinese relations deteriorate
    4 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    20 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    13 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    7 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss