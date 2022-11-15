Russian missiles reportedly stray over Polish border, killing two

Russian missiles reportedly stray over Polish border, killing two
President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (pictured) convened a National Security Bureau meeting. / bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw November 15, 2022

Two Russian missiles reportedly went off their course over Ukraine and hit a Polish village, killing two people, the Associated Press reported on November 14, citing a US intelligence official.

The report shook Poland, a Nato member, unleashing a flurry of speculation about how the alliance should respond. Officials in Poland and the US urged caution in an already tense situation on a day when Russia launched a barrage of 100 missiles over Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, the Polish government had called an urgent meeting of the country’s National Security Bureau. The meeting is now being linked to the incident, which the Polish media reported initially as an explosion at a grain-drying facility in the village of Przewodów, a few kilometres from the border with Ukraine.

“A US official said missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, where two people were killed,” AP reported. The official spoke “on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation”.

The National Security Bureau meeting was due to a “crisis situation,” the government’s spokesman Piotr Muller said. President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened the meeting, Muller said.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the AP report. The Russian Defence Ministry denied that it had carried out any strikes close to that part of the border.

The Pentagon said it was "looking into" the report about the incident but had no information to corroborate that it was a Russian attack. The US State Department said the reports were "incredibly concerning",  Reuters reported, adding that Washington is trying to determine what happened and the appropriate next steps.

The barrage of Russian attacks on Ukraine on Tuesday damaged an element of the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline, disrupting oil flows to Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. 

 

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

World population hits 8bn. Where do we go from here?

NEMETHY: The cure for high prices is – high prices

Poland puts Gazprom-owned pipeline company under administration

News

Slovakia's InoBat plans electric vehicle battery factory in Serbia

New gigafactory to help to meet the growing demand for electric car batteries in Europe.

The UN calls for Russia to pay reparations for Ukraine attack

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted to hold Russia responsible for its attack on Ukraine and set up a mechanism to record the damage done so that the value of reparations can be calculated and eventually imposed on November 14.

Ukraine to construct a wall along its border with Belarus

Like Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, Ukraine wants a physical barrier along its border with Belarus. With the construction of its new border wall, Belarus is becoming increasingly boxed-in and pushed even closer to Russia.

EU foreign policy chief says Serbia and Kosovo are on the edge of conflict

EU High Commissioner Josep Borrell calls for efforts to resolve crisis after Serbs in northern Kosovo quit state institutions.

Poland puts Gazprom-owned pipeline company under administration

Government says decision “necessary for the proper functioning of Europol Gaz” and will ensure that there is “decision-making paralysis in the company”.

Slovakia's InoBat plans electric vehicle battery factory in Serbia
14 hours ago
The UN calls for Russia to pay reparations for Ukraine attack
14 hours ago
Ukraine to construct a wall along its border with Belarus
14 hours ago
EU foreign policy chief says Serbia and Kosovo are on the edge of conflict
14 hours ago
Poland puts Gazprom-owned pipeline company under administration
15 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Serbia’s Ananas E-commerce aims to become Amazon of the Balkans
    8 days ago
  2. TEHRAN BLOG: Iran takes aim at ‘gambler’ and ‘political dwarf’ Aliyev as Azerbaijan tensions simmer
    4 days ago
  3. Russia’s VTB brings down the curtains in London on its “100+year history”
    6 days ago
  4. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    6 months ago
  5. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    26 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    14 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    15 days ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    26 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago
  5. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss