Russian missiles reportedly stray over Polish border, killing two

Two Russian missiles reportedly went off their course over Ukraine and hit a Polish village, killing two people, the Associated Press reported on November 14, citing a US intelligence official.

The report shook Poland, a Nato member, unleashing a flurry of speculation about how the alliance should respond. Officials in Poland and the US urged caution in an already tense situation on a day when Russia launched a barrage of 100 missiles over Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, the Polish government had called an urgent meeting of the country’s National Security Bureau. The meeting is now being linked to the incident, which the Polish media reported initially as an explosion at a grain-drying facility in the village of Przewodów, a few kilometres from the border with Ukraine.

“A US official said missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, where two people were killed,” AP reported. The official spoke “on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation”.

The National Security Bureau meeting was due to a “crisis situation,” the government’s spokesman Piotr Muller said. President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened the meeting, Muller said.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the AP report. The Russian Defence Ministry denied that it had carried out any strikes close to that part of the border.

The Pentagon said it was "looking into" the report about the incident but had no information to corroborate that it was a Russian attack. The US State Department said the reports were "incredibly concerning", Reuters reported, adding that Washington is trying to determine what happened and the appropriate next steps.

The barrage of Russian attacks on Ukraine on Tuesday damaged an element of the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline, disrupting oil flows to Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.