Russian inflation peaks in February at 5.7% y/y

Russian inflation peaks in February at 5.7% y/y
Russian consumer inflation peaked at 5.7% in February, driven by rising food prices, and is now well over the CBR 4.25% preferred rate, but it is expected to fall in the coming months.
By bne IntelliNews March 9, 2021

The CPI rate reached 5.7% year on year in February, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) reported on March 5. This marks the highest level since November 2016.

Monthly inflation jumped to 0.8%, well above consensus estimates of 0.6% month on month.

The main driver of price growth was food (7.7% y/y in February), especially white sugar (64% y/y), eggs (28% y/y), vegetable oil (27% y/y) and cereals (21% y/y).

Last month, prices of non-food consumer goods increased by 5.7% y/y, while the cost of communal services to the population rose by 2.9% y/y. Core inflation increased by 0.6% m/m and 5% y/y.

“CBR will wait for a change in [the] inflation trend at its March meeting. The current level of inflation is well above the CBR’s key rate (now 4.25%), which does raise questions regarding the effectiveness of the bank’s inflation targeting policy,” BSC Global Markets chief economist Vladimir Tikhomirov said in a note.

“However, in its recent communications, the regulator viewed the spike in inflation as a temporary phenomenon, although it forecast CPI to peak at just 5.5% y/y in February,” Tikhomirov added.

The inflation spike was driven by a combination of factors, including low base effects for annual price growth comparisons, the devaluation of the ruble in 2H20 and a rise in global prices of food and energy.

The CBR forecasts that the CPI trend could reverse as soon as next month when the base factor reverses and pressures from the ruble’s devaluation start to subside.

“We share the same view and, therefore, believe that the latest spike in CPI rate is unlikely to trigger a reaction from the CBR, at least not at its next scheduled meeting (19 March),” Tikhomirov said.

“At the same time, we think that in case the inflation rate turns out to be sticky and does show significant moderation in April, CBR might consider a 25-50bp hike to its key rate already at its meeting on 23 April. We estimate the chances for a rate move in April at 45%,” he concluded.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years

Ukraine's international reserves down 1% to $28.5bn in February

NBU raises key policy rate 50bp to 6.5%

Data

Bucharest Stock Exchange starts 2021 with strong growth

BVB officials expect 20 more bond and share issues this year after a surge in interest in the alternative AeRO market.

Ukraine's international reserves down 1% to $28.5bn in February

Ukraine’s gross international reserves (GIR) fell by 1% to $28.5bn due to redemption of debt obligations, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reported on March 5 as cited by Unian.

Bulgaria has EU's poorest regions

GDP per capita in the North-West region of Bulgaria is just 32% of the EU average.

Romania’s January retail sales point to more cautious household sentiment

Romania's retail sales volume index increased by 1.6% y/y in January amid expectations of an austerity budget for 2021.

NBU raises key policy rate 50bp to 6.5%

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reversed its easing policy and hiked rates for the first time since June 2020 by 50bp to 6.5% at its monetary policy meeting on March 4.

Bucharest Stock Exchange starts 2021 with strong growth
4 hours ago
Ukraine's international reserves down 1% to $28.5bn in February
1 day ago
Bulgaria has EU's poorest regions
2 days ago
Romania’s January retail sales point to more cautious household sentiment
4 days ago
NBU raises key policy rate 50bp to 6.5%
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    5 days ago
  2. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    12 days ago
  3. BALKAN BLOG: Census sparks a political storm in North Macedonia
    4 days ago
  4. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    1 day ago
  5. Czech president approaches China for Sinopharm vaccine
    4 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    12 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    5 days ago
  3. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    20 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    19 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss