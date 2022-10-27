Russian industry slides into 3% decline in September

Russian industry slides into 3% decline in September
Sanctions are beginning to bite as Russia's industrial production contracts by 3.1% in September. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 27, 2022

Russian industrial output in September 2022 declined by 3.1% year on year versus a 0.1% y/y decline in August, according to the latest data from RosStat statistics agency. For 9M22 the overall industrial output still hung in positive territory at 0.4% y/y growth, supported by the strong 5.1% y/y growth seen previously in pre-invasion 1Q22. 

Previously in July and August the industrial output numbers supported the sentiment that the Russian economy is doing much better than expected under sanctions for the military invasion of Ukraine.

But the 3.1% fall in September came as a negative surprise, noticeably worse than a 1% decline expected by the consensus, BCS Global Markets analysts commented on October 27. The analysts warn that as risks for the economy intensify in 4Q22, the industry could shrink by 2.2% y/y in 2022 overall.

Manufacturing, which fell 4% in September (vs -0.8% y/y in August), was the main contributor to the contraction in the headline industrial output. Previous reports already indicated that the pain from the sanctions and the resilience is very unevenly spread, with commodity exports and mining being the main outperformers.

But even mining in September, after supporting the output for three consecutive months, synchronised with manufacturing and pulled production down in September (-1.8% y/y versus +1% y/y in August), BCS GM analysts noted.

For metals, output contracted by 2.4% y/y in September, but still remained in positive territory with a 0.4% y/y gain for 9M22. Sanctioned steel was under pressure, contracting by almost 9% y/y in both September and 9M22 overall, while still unsanctioned aluminium gained a 26% output boost in the reporting month.

The output of mineral fertilisers was down by 10% y/y in 9M22 overall and by 14.4% in September.

“A number of domestic and external shocks intensifying in 4Q22 is expected to lead to a 2.2% y/y contraction in industrial production for the full year. The only support is expected from ongoing significant budgetary expenses, but given their high concentration on national security (with low multiplier effect), we do not expect a resilient and steady economic and production recovery in the short term,” BCS GM commented.

Related Content

bneGREEN: Climate window set to slam shut, warns Guterres

bneGREEN: Ukraine war boosts green hydrogen to the tune of $73bn

Russia’s CBR keeps key rate flat at 7.5% on escalating uncertainty

Data

Ukrainian refugees return home despite warnings against doing so

More than 6mn people have returned home in Ukraine despite the war raging on, according to the latest figures from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Statista reports.

Fitch makes sharp upward revision to Croatia’s 2022 GDP growth forecast

Fitch now predicts 6.1% growth this year, up from 3.3% forecast previously, which reflects Croatia’s faster-than-expected growth in 1H22 and solid summer tourism season.

Chunky rate hike introduced in Kazakhstan as fleeing Russians drive up consumer prices

Benchmark raised 150 basis points to 16%, the highest it has been in six years. Inflation stands at 19.7%.

Russia’s CBR keeps key rate flat at 7.5% on escalating uncertainty

The board of the Central Bank of Russia resolved to maintain the key interest rate flat at 7.5% at the policy meeting of October 28, making no key rate cut for the first time in six months, as expected by the market.

Why the war in Ukraine threatens global food security

More than six weeks into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there’s no end in sight to the conflict that has shaken the world to its very core. The war is also having major repercussions on food security.

