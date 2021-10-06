Russian-founded graphene nanotube leader aims to raise up to $800mn through SPAC merger

Russian-founded graphene nanotube leader aims to raise up to $800mn through SPAC merger
Graphene nanotubes is a high tech form of carbon with a wide variety of possible applications that is attracting investors' interest.
By East West Digital News in Moscow October 6, 2021

OCSiAl, the Russian-founded global graphene nanotube leader (pronounced ‘Oxial’), intends to get listed on a Western exchange until the end of this year by merging with a SPAC. The company aims for a $3bn valuation, its co-founder Yuri Koropachinsky told Forbes Russia last week, as cited by East-West Digital News (EWDN).

“We’re having very deep discussions with nine SPAC companies,” he said.

SPACs are becoming trendy among Russian-founded tech companies, as witnessed the recent SPAC-enabled listings of Arrival, Nexters and Momentus.

“Compared with the US market, which is nearing saturation, the Eastern European tech field looks almost virgin, offering many opportunities for SPACs to identify targets and merge with them,” an insider told East-West Digital News.

Western listing after Russian state and oligarch backing

When going public, under plans, OCSiAl will float about 15% of its shares. The company aims to raise anything between $300mn and $800mn — “first and foremost, to build a big factory.”  

“This is a necessary step given the limitations of our current capacities,” Koropachinsky said in his Forbes interview.

OCSiAl is also in the process of completing two private placement deals totalling $200mn, according to Koropachinsky. This amount is coming on top of an injection of $100mn as part of “a series of rounds” which was closed this past summer at a $2.3bn valuation. Daikin took part in these deals, contributing $4mn.

OCSiAl refers to four chemical elements: oxygen (O), carbon (C), silicon (Si) and aluminum (Al). Touted as the world’s only manufacturer of graphene nanotubes at a large scale, this company is the brainchild of Russian physicist Mikhail Predtechenskiy alongside Koropachinskiy and two other businessmen: Oleg Kirillov and Yury Zelvenskiy.

Having established their company in 2010 in Luxembourg, they garnered the support of several Russian investors, including Rusnano, the state-controlled nanotech giant ($60mn invested in 2012 and 2015); individual investor Igor Kim (2013, 2014); Moscow-based PE find Expo Capital (2019); and an undisclosed British investor (2019).

In 2019 A&NN Investment — an investment holding controlled by oligarch Alexander Mamut — put $5mn to acquire 0.5% of OCSiAl, purchasing a fraction of Rusnano’s stake.

 

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News (EWDN), a bne IntelliNews partner publication.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Facebook and Google exposed to record fines for not removing unlawful content in Russia

ISTANBUL BLOG: Why for the world’s most expensive iPhone 13s it's Erdogan’s Turkey and Bolsonaro’s Brazil

Kosovo’s parliament expects to approve law on cryptocurrency by year-end

Tech

Facebook and Google exposed to record fines for not removing unlawful content in Russia

Russia could impose record fines on Facebook and Google (held responsible for YouTube) for not removing prohibited content. Since these companies are accused of repeated violations, fines could be in the range of 1/20 to 1/10 of the yearly revenues.

Kosovo’s parliament expects to approve law on cryptocurrency by year-end

Crypto mining is popular in northern Kosovo, where citizens have received free electricity since the end of the Serbia-Kosovo war.

Croatian banks to invest up to €100mn to adjust IT systems for euro adoption

Croatia is preparing to adopt the single European currency and the government hopes it will join the Eurozone at the beginning of 2023.

Kazakhstan to abandon domestic eGov platform for Russian service

Local IT experts say the plan ignores their talents and risks handing sensitive data to Russia.

Moscow sets the pace in global car-sharing race

Car-sharing businesses worldwide will likely be looking to Moscow in the coming years for tips, as the Russian capital has built up the largest fleet globally amid increasing global competition.

Facebook and Google exposed to record fines for not removing unlawful content in Russia
41 minutes ago
Kosovo’s parliament expects to approve law on cryptocurrency by year-end
1 day ago
Croatian banks to invest up to €100mn to adjust IT systems for euro adoption
5 days ago
Kazakhstan to abandon domestic eGov platform for Russian service
6 days ago
Moscow sets the pace in global car-sharing race
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Iran alludes to Baku’s relations with Israel as it defends war games by Azerbaijan border
    6 days ago
  2. Belarusian KGB officer killed in shootout with protester
    7 days ago
  3. Kremlin responds to opposing troops building up on Tajikistan-Afghanistan border
    5 days ago
  4. New OCCRP Pandora Papers leak reveals more details of secret financial networks of New Europe’s elite
    2 days ago
  5. Botched Vera Su rescue operation showers toxic cargo into sea off Bulgaria
    7 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    15 days ago
  2. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    28 days ago
  3. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    16 days ago
  4. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    21 days ago
  5. Iran alludes to Baku’s relations with Israel as it defends war games by Azerbaijan border
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss