Russian finance ministry claims eurobond coupon paid

Russian finance ministry claims eurobond coupon paid
Paying foreign currency obligations in rubles would constitute a sovereign default event, the rating agencies have warned.
By bne IntelliNews March 18, 2022

Russia's finance ministry has said that the coupon payment order on its sovereign eurobonds has been executed, according to a March 17 report by Tass.

Russia was due to pay interest payments on March 16 on two US-dollar-denominated eurobonds, with a 30-day grace period to make the payments in US dollars. Previously  Finance Minister Anton Siluanov confirmed that all the while the FX/gold reserves remain sanctioned, Russia could pay its foreign debt obligations in rubles as per the decree signed by President Vladimir Putin.

Paying foreign currency obligations in rubles would constitute a sovereign default event, the rating agencies have warned. According to the latest report, it seems that the finance ministry executed the payment in foreign currency after all.

"The Ministry of Finance of Russia informs that the payment order concerning the coupon payment on the Russian Federation external bonds with the term of maturity in 2023 in the total amount of $117.2mn sent to the foreign correspondent bank on March 14 2022 was executed," the statement says, as cited by Tass.

The finance ministry added that it will "separately notify" once the funds are credited to the eurobonds payment agent, the London branch of Citibank.

Kommersant daily specified that the payment would be executed under a licence of the US Department of Treasury, which allows investors to receive debt payments on Russian sovereign eurobonds until at least May 25 2022.

According to the Financial Times citing unnamed sources, JPMorgan processed the interest payments from the Russian government after consulting the USDT to make sure it was able to make the payment without contravening US sanctions. JPMorgan is now reportedly set to pass the $117mn in coupon payments to Citigroup.

Russian bonds rallied as investors grew more confident Moscow will continue to service its $38.5bn of foreign debt. The price of a dollar bond maturing in 2043 climbed to 47 cents on the dollar from 38 cents on March 16 and as little as 20 cents a week ago.

As followed by bne IntelliNews, concerns that Russia is being hit harder than it was expecting by sanctions and this will lead to a default were building fast after sanctions on the Central Bank of Russia’s gross international reserves (GIR) on February 27, and the leading state-owned banks' exclusion from SWIFT.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

IMF slashes forecast for Armenian economic growth for 2022

Montenegro’s economy posts 8.4% y/y growth in 4Q21

Polish core inflation growth picks up 0.6pp to 6.7% y/y in February

News

IMF slashes forecast for Armenian economic growth for 2022

The Ukraine conflict could mean the Armenian economy might grow by only 1.5% in 2022, the IMF has said, a much slower pace than previously forecast.

Bosnian, US officials condemn Russian threat over Bosnia’s Nato accession

Russian ambassador told Bosnians to look at Ukraine example should it join the western security alliance.

Zelenskiy rebukes Germany for realising too late what Russia is, says tear down the wall between peace and strife

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy roasted German lawmakers during a video address on March 17, rebuking them for realising too late what Russia is and calling on the Bundestag to “tear down this wall” between peace and war in Europe.

Bulgaria’s former prime minister Borissov arrested

Gerb leader Boyko Borissov was involved in many corruption scandals during his third and final mandate, but the authorities refused to thoroughly investigate them until recently.

G7 nations strip Russia of WTO trading privileges

The G7 nations will no longer treat Russia as a Most Favoured Nation in the WTO in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. The EU and a number of other developed nations have matched the move.

IMF slashes forecast for Armenian economic growth for 2022
3 hours ago
Bosnian, US officials condemn Russian threat over Bosnia’s Nato accession
3 hours ago
Zelenskiy rebukes Germany for realising too late what Russia is, says tear down the wall between peace and strife
4 hours ago
Bulgaria’s former prime minister Borissov arrested
13 hours ago
G7 nations strip Russia of WTO trading privileges
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    5 days ago
  2. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    7 days ago
  3. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    10 days ago
  4. Russo-Ukraine peace negotiations turn on the “worst possible acceptable deal”
    2 days ago
  5. COMMENT: “Ukraine will never join Nato”. Five simple words we refused to say. Are we now about to double down on our mistake?
    4 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    5 days ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    15 days ago
  3. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    22 days ago
  4. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    7 days ago
  5. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    10 days ago

Reports

Dismiss