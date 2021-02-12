Russian agriculture enjoys another year of growth in 2020, dacha-grown food production soars

Russian agriculture enjoys another year of growth in 2020, dacha-grown food production soars
Grain production was close to an all-time high in 2020, but it seems that Russians spent most of their time during self-isolation at the dacha last summer working in the garden
By Ben Aris in Berlin February 12, 2021

Russia’s agriculture sector is one of the great unsung successes of reform in recent years and put in another strong year in 2020 despite the multiple shocks to the economy.

Agricultural output has grown almost every year over the past decade, and 2020 was no exception, even if growth slowed down to about 1.5% as the sector did not escape the ravages of the pandemic entirely.

The main focus of the agricultural reforms has been on boosting grain production and Russia is now vying with Ukraine for the title of the “world’s biggest grain exporter,” as the two countries trade the title of pole position each year.

Grain harvests were up by 10% last year at 133mn tonnes and 43mn tonnes of exports, approaching the record harvest of 2017 of 135.4mn tonnes.

Grain exports have become a significant contributor to the budget, earning some $25bn in 2020, helped by problems in other markets such as Ukraine, which suffered from drought that pushed prices for grain up in 2020.

Russian integrated agricultural major Rusagro reported a 36% year-on-year boost in revenues for 4Q20 to RUB61bn ($0.8bn), while its top line for 2020 overall was up by 17% y/y to RUB175bn.

The development of the sector has been helped by the Kremlin’s decision to impose tit-for-tat sanctions on the EU, banning all agricultural imports to Russia following the EU’s decision to impose sanctions on Russia after it annexed the Crimea in 2014. The ban is in effect de facto protectionism and the Kremlin has used it to pour investment into agriculture to make the country autonomous. Famously, Russia now has a cheese production sector where none existed before, including the manufacture of “Siberian camembert.”

However, other subsectors of agriculture fared less well. The production of certain crops such as potatoes declined considerably, and sugar beet production collapsed to levels not seen in many years.

Sugar prices soared by 75% in the last quarter of 2020, leading the Kremlin to impose voluntary price controls on basic food products to head off social unrest that are still in place and will likely remain so for about six months.

And crop farming, which accounts for well over half of agricultural output, increased significantly more slowly than at nearly any time in recent history, reports Bank of Finland Institute for Economies in Transition (BOFIT) in its weekly update.

“That was due to smaller areas under cultivation and smaller harvests per area. The steady growth of livestock production continued last year,” said BOFIT.

“In particular, agricultural corporations, co-operatives and organisations have succeeded in rapidly ramping up production. They did so yet again last year and account now for about 55% of Russia’s crop production, and over 60% of livestock production,” BOFIT reports.

However, one of the quirks of Russia’s agricultural sector is that the majority of production is literally home-grown: traditionally Russians have grown a lot of their fruit and veg at the dacha, both as a necessity (in the chaos of the 90s) and as a hobby (as Russians put high value on “freshness” and “naturalness”) in their food.

In the 1990s the majority of Russia’s potato production was dacha-grown and it is a sign of the economic progress Russia has made that the share of home-grown potatoes has fallen to, the still remarkably high, two-thirds.

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit, forcing many Russians to move to their dachas last summer to self-isolate, they apparently passed much of their time in the garden.

“The fastest growth, however, has been posted by private farmers. Their operations focus on crop farming, and their share of total crop production nationally has gradually risen to more than 20%. Production of household farms, on the other hand, has contracted gradually over the past decade. Even so, household farms still account for nearly a quarter of crop production (and about two-thirds of potato production and over half of vegetables), not to mention almost a third of livestock production,” BOFIT said.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

NO YARDSTICK: Navalny protests turn the screws on Russia’s “systemic opposition” ahead of September’s Duma elections

Rostec to be in charge of Russia's 5G scheme

Russia considers its “sovereign internet” options

News

Moldova halfway to snap elections after lawmakers reject PM-designate Natalia Gavrilita

President Maia Sandu hopes to force a snap election by proposing a PM candidate the parliament will reject, but she could be thwarted by a new majority around ex-president Igor Dodon.

Czech lack of trust in government undermines fight against COVID-19 epidemic

45% of Czechs see the pandemic as media hype, influenced by secret organisations, and only 18% see it as high-risk.

US calls on Ankara to immediately release Osman Kavala

Human rights defender referred to as “red Soros of Turkey” by president Erdogan has been detained for more than three years without conviction.

Opposition Vetevendosje set to win Kosovo's snap general election

The new political alliance between Vetevendosje leader Albin Kurti and acting President Vjosa Osmani says its priority is to tackle corruption.

Ukraine bans Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

The government of Ukraine banned Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on February 8, despite having no access to vaccines of its own and a mounting death toll.

Moldova halfway to snap elections after lawmakers reject PM-designate Natalia Gavrilita
3 hours ago
Czech lack of trust in government undermines fight against COVID-19 epidemic
4 hours ago
US calls on Ankara to immediately release Osman Kavala
10 hours ago
Opposition Vetevendosje set to win Kosovo's snap general election
12 hours ago
Ukraine bans Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
17 hours ago

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    5 days ago
  2. Russian government launches a National Projects 2.0 revamp
    7 days ago
  3. The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell slated by critics for not holding Russia to account over Navalny's jailing
    6 days ago
  4. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Soft power in the Balkans, hard power in the Caucasus
    4 days ago
  5. US open to easing Nord Stream 2 sanctions
    8 days ago
  1. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    14 days ago
  2. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    22 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    25 days ago
  4. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    30 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss