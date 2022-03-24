Russia stocks rebounds as trading resumes on MOEX

Russia stocks rebounds as trading resumes on MOEX
Russia's equity markets make gains after trading resumes
By bne IntelliNews March 24, 2022

Russia's stocks gained 11% on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) after limited trading resumed on March 24 on the ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index following almost a month of inactivity.

The Russian equity market was suspended immediately after the Russian attack on Ukraine on February 24, but share prices had already taken a beating in the previous four months as tensions over Ukraine built.

The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) decided to let trading resume in 33 names, most of Russia’s blue chips, but banned short selling and trading on the dollar-denominated Russia Trading System (RTS), the preferred exchange for foreign investors, which remains suspended.

The MOEX index fell from 3,511 the week before the invasion to 2,470 afterwards, where it has remained for the last three weeks. Both results are well off the 4,230 peak set at the end of October just before an article appeared in the Washington Post on October 30 warning of a large-scale build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border.

The biggest winners were Russia’s commodity stocks, which have benefited from a surge in commodity prices caused by the uncertainties of the war. However, the shares in Russia’s VTB Bank and the national airline Aeroflot – both of which are under sanctions – tumbled in volatile trading.

Energy firms enjoyed some biggest gains, with gas producer Novatek, oil majors Rosneft and Lukoil, as well as gas giant Gazprom, all up 10-20%.

Shares in mining giant Norilsk Nickel also gained 10%. NorNickel has benefited from the tailwind of spiking nickel prices, driven up by fears that it would be sanctioned. Nickel trading on the London Metals Exchange (LME) was suspended when the price of the metal, which is a key component in the manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), doubled to around $42,000 per tonne, before spiking to over $100,000 per tonne, at which point trading was stopped and the previous deals were cancelled. The price of nickel remains up by over 120% YTD.

The losers were companies directly affected by sanctions. Shares in Russia's second-largest lender VTB Bank were down around 5% from late February levels and the share price of Aeroflot sank about 20% at one point before cutting its losses to 16%, Reuters reports.

State to the rescue

The government has made some $10.5bn available from the National Welfare Fund (NWF) to support the market and the CBR said that it might step in and buy some shares to prevent a total collapse of the market. It remains unclear if the CBR used any of this money in the first day of trading. The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"Large bids to buy Russian shares have been seen since the market opening," BCS Brokerage said in a note, as cited by Reuters. "The overall sentiment is supported by the confidence that the finance ministry will buy stocks."

Amongst the buyers of stocks were Russian retail investors. BCS GM reported that in a survey of its retail investors three quarters said they intended to buy shares and hold them for the “long term” as retail investors, who are now heavily invested in Russian stocks, try to claw back some of the money they lost in the crash from a potential rebound. Trading apps of major brokerages, including Sberbank, VTB and Alfa, reported problems with processing clients' orders following increased interest in Russian stocks.

Oil prices hit $121 on the day the market opened and the ruble has also strengthened considerably in recent days and was trading at RUB94.9 on the day the market reopened after weakening to RUB134 only two weeks ago.

CBR Governor Elvira Nabiullina also opened the domestic OFZ bond market on March 21, which was also stabilised thanks to CBR intervention and a set of restrictions to restrict volatility. However, it was reported that foreign investors have not participated in either the bond or equity market since the war broke out at the end of February.

Yields of benchmark 10-year OFZ bonds, which move inversely to their prices, stood at 13.65% after hitting an all-time high of 19.74% on March 21.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Moscow Exchange due to reopen as CBR attempts to soft-land Russian stock market

Kazakhstan assesses how to bypass CPC pipeline after Russia announces 'storm damage' shutdown

COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime

News

Serbia prepares to start talks on new Russian gas contract

Serbia has so far resisted calls from EU leaders to join western sanctions on Russia, though it has condemned the invasion of Ukraine.

Kazakhstan assesses how to bypass CPC pipeline after Russia announces 'storm damage' shutdown

Amid oil market tensions caused by Ukraine war, analysts raise questions on timing of interruption. None of pipeline’s western partners have been able to inspect the facilities.

Putin retaliates to Western sanctions by demanding rubles only payment for gas

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has announced that “unfriendly” countries will have to pay for gas in Russian rubles and requested that the central bank prepare the necessary conditions for enacting this within seven days.

"Climate Czar" and veteran Russian reformist Chubais said to have flown Russia

Veteran reformer Anatoly Chubais has quit his post of"Climate Czar" and fled the country after criticising Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Poland to expel 45 Russian diplomats for spying

Wave of alleged Russian spies being expelled across Nato countries.

Serbia prepares to start talks on new Russian gas contract
8 hours ago
Kazakhstan assesses how to bypass CPC pipeline after Russia announces 'storm damage' shutdown
8 hours ago
Putin retaliates to Western sanctions by demanding rubles only payment for gas
9 hours ago
"Climate Czar" and veteran Russian reformist Chubais said to have flown Russia
22 hours ago
Poland to expel 45 Russian diplomats for spying
22 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    12 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Winners and losers from the war in Ukraine (and Russia has already lost, even if it wins)
    7 days ago
  3. Former Ukrainian presidential advisor perfectly predicted Russian invasion in 2019
    8 days ago
  4. Ukraine and Russia appear to be close to agreeing a 15-point peace deal
    7 days ago
  5. 'They don’t know Ukraine': head of peace talks delegation on Kyiv’s 'cautious optimism'
    5 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    12 days ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    22 days ago
  3. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    1 month ago
  4. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    13 days ago
  5. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss