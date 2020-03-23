Russia's Watcom shopping index: so far so good

Russia's Watcom shopping index: so far so good
The Watcom shopping index showed sales in Moscow's leading malls fell in 11th week of the year, but so far the fall is in line with the season fall following International Women's Day holiday
By bne IntelliNews March 23, 2020

The Watcom shopping index fell to 464 in the eleventh week of this year from its annual International Women’s spike on March 8 of 501, but so far the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has not made itself felt on foot traffic in Moscow’s leading malls.

The Watcom shopping index, which makes use of security cameras in malls to measure foot traffic in real time, has been down over the last three years. However, this year’s results are little different to those in 2019 and 2018. Overall the foot traffic in the leading malls in the capital has been trending down as more and more Russian shop online and so far this year is no different; the results post holiday-weekend shopping this year are almost identical to those of last year.

However, experts are confident that both the index and retail turnover will fall more steeply from here. The rise in real incomes in December as the 12 national projects get under way was supporting consumption in the last quarter of 2019 and spilled over into January this year.

But the double whammy of collapsing oil prices and the growing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will clearly hurt the Russian economy. The expected 1.7% growth for this year will now turn into a 1% contraction, according to the latest forecast by the Bank of Finland Institute for Economies in Transition (BOFIT) and real income growth will turn into yet another contraction.

The full impact of the virus in Russia is hard to estimate. Russia has suspiciously low numbers of infection compared to its neighbours and while the epidemic in Russia is only just getting underway there are already allegations the authorities are under reporting the number of cases in order to be able to hold a referendum on constitutional reforms proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin that are slated for April 22.

The authorities have taken some recautions, but most of the measures introduced so far are for an economic aid package for business like tourism, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and airlines. None of the major cities are on lockdown, although rumours continue to swirl that Moscow could be locked down any day.

The population is clearly nervous and while the government has been assuring the population that Russia is relative unaffected, the shelves in supermarkets have been cleared of durable foodstuffs.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s economy to contract by 1% in 2020, says BOFIT

Russian e-retailer Ozon caps prices for the most sought-after goods to prevent gouging

Russian assets sees a all-time record $1.4bn of outflows in a week

Data

Russian central bank keeps rates on hold at 6%

Russia’s central bank kept its key rate on hold at 6% annually despite the sudden devaluation of the ruble and panic selling on the stock market.

Russia’s industrial production up 3.3% y/y in February, but zero if adjusted for leap-year effect

Russia’s industrial production was up 3.3% year-on-year in February, but that was largely because this year is a leap year and February had an extra day.

wiiw slashes 2020 growth forecast for CESEE to just 1.1%

Vienna-based think tank expects the coronavirus pandemic to result in the worst year for the region since the global financial crisis.

To hike or not to hike? CBR faces tough choice this month

Russia’s Central Bank of Russia (CBR) faces a tough choice on March 20 at its monthly monetary policy meeting: to cut rates or hike them.

Polish inflation growth reaches likely peak at 4.7% y/y in February

The CPI will now begin its descent, as the radically altered macroeconomic environment in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic takes hold.

Russian central bank keeps rates on hold at 6%
3 days ago
Russia’s industrial production up 3.3% y/y in February, but zero if adjusted for leap-year effect
5 days ago
wiiw slashes 2020 growth forecast for CESEE to just 1.1%
6 days ago
To hike or not to hike? CBR faces tough choice this month
7 days ago
Polish inflation growth reaches likely peak at 4.7% y/y in February
8 days ago

Most Read

  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    1 day ago
  2. Hungary adopts new measures to curb spread of coronavirus as first death reported
    7 days ago
  3. Underpopulated Croatian region offers €0.13 homes to woo workers
    12 days ago
  4. Hungarian researchers isolate coronavirus
    5 days ago
  5. US surgeon casts doubt on testing kits behind Turkey’s ‘one coronavirus case’ claim
    10 days ago
  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    1 day ago
  2. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    15 days ago
  3. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    19 days ago
  4. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    1 month ago
  5. Underpopulated Croatian region offers €0.13 homes to woo workers
    12 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss