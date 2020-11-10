Russia's Putin and PM Mishustin launch government reshuffle

Russia's Putin and PM Mishustin launch government reshuffle
Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin's recommendations for a slew of government changes have been agreed by President Putin.
By bne IntelliNews November 10, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 9 has accepted the government changes that were put forward by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin under the new simplified procedure that was one of the amendments voted in during the Constitutional referendum earlier this year.

As reported by bne IntelliNews, in the beginning of 2020 the government of trusted technocrat PM Mishustin has swiftly replaced that of long-time Putin's proxy Dmitry Medvedev. Mishustin was seen as mandated to implement Putin's National Projects spending spree.

However, the launch of the National Projects was upset by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic turbulence and was partially rolled back. The new changes in the government could indicate it is regrouping after the shock and is adapting to the new post-US election external environment.

"Essentially an econ management/National Projects focus with a bit of Mishustin muscle-flexing," Marc Galeotti of Mayak Intelligence commented on November 9 on the latest government reshuffle.

The most notable change in the government is the promotion of the Minister of Energy, Alexander Novak, to the post of the Deputy Prime Minister, covered in detail separately by bne IntelliNews. Novak will be replaced by the ex-head of RusHydro hydropower utility major, Nikolay Shulginov.

Notably, Putin has signed a separate decree increasing the number of Deputy PMs from nine to ten to allow Novak his promotion. This highlights the pivotal role of the energy sector in Russia's economic policy and the balancing of the oil output and prices under the international OPEC+ deal which Novak co-authored.

Vladimir Yakushev will be replaced by his first deputy Irek Fayzullin as the Minister of Construction, while Minister of Transportation Evgeny Dietrich will be replaced by the CEO of the national air carrier, Vitaly Savelyev.

Minister of Natural Resources Dmitry Kobylkin will be changed for the ex-Minister of Far East Development Alexander Kozlov, to be replaced in turn by the head of the Far East Development Fund, Alexei Chekunkov.

Sources and analysts surveyed by Vedomosti believe that Novak's promotion coupled with the changes in the Ministry of Natural Resources is a response to "green" challenges that Russia's energy sector will have to face at the international arena vis-a-vis the European Union and the US president-elect Joe Biden.

Ex-Minister of Natural Resources Kobylkin has also been under fire for the implementation of the waste management reform and the Ecology National Project, RBC business portal reminds on November 9.

The fired Yakushev and Kobylkin have previously served in the regions that are believed to be in the sphere of political influence of the Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. 

Still, Sobyanin is seen as largely in control of the construction policy, as both Deputy PM Marat Khusnullin, responsible for construction, housing, and transportation, as well as the newly appointed Minister of Construction Fayzullin are seen as affiliated with the Moscow mayor.

As for transportation, the CEO of Aeroflot Savelyev was seen as the only manager in the transportation sector that has adequately reacted to the COVID-19 crisis, sources told RBC, seeing his appointment as the Minister of Transportation as logical. Aeroflot was also working closely with the Federal Tax Service (FNS), which PM Mishustin used to head.

The reshuffle is also seen as a pilot run of new constitutional amendments by PM Mishustin, as the State Duma is expected to vote it in smoothly. The timing of the changes in the government is seen as prudent, as the latest three-year budget has just been voted in. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Armenian PM agrees deal to end Karabakh war after rapid Azerbaijani advance

Azerbaijan shoots down Russian helicopter over Armenia killing two servicemen

Azerbaijan, Armenia ‘close to striking meaningful ceasefire’, Baku claims capture of Shusha

News

Armenian PM agrees deal to end Karabakh war after rapid Azerbaijani advance

Baku’s forces confirm capture of Shusha and seemed poised to move on to main city Stepanakert.

Azerbaijan shoots down Russian helicopter over Armenia killing two servicemen

Baku reportedly apologises, says it was an accident. Aircraft brought down with shoulder-launched missile near Azerbaijani border while fighting continued to rage over Nagorno-Karabakh.

A record 1,000 protesters arrested at Belarus weekend demonstration

Belarusian police arrested a record 1,000 protesters at the traditional Sunday demonstrations on November 9 calling for the resignation of incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko.

Iran only cautiously wonders if Biden spring is in the air after Trump bitter winter

Next occupant of White House should “make up for past mistakes” of predecessor says Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Azerbaijan, Armenia ‘close to striking meaningful ceasefire’, Baku claims capture of Shusha

Truce would reportedly require Armenia to cede large chunk of territory while placing Turkish and Russian peacekeeping mission in area.

Armenian PM agrees deal to end Karabakh war after rapid Azerbaijani advance
6 hours ago
Azerbaijan shoots down Russian helicopter over Armenia killing two servicemen
12 hours ago
A record 1,000 protesters arrested at Belarus weekend demonstration
1 day ago
Iran only cautiously wonders if Biden spring is in the air after Trump bitter winter
1 day ago
Azerbaijan, Armenia ‘close to striking meaningful ceasefire’, Baku claims capture of Shusha
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    8 days ago
  2. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    11 days ago
  3. Azerbaijan, Armenia ‘close to striking meaningful ceasefire’, Baku claims capture of Shusha
    1 day ago
  4. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Turkey in financial desert as liquidity dries up in USD/lira market
    6 days ago
  5. Armenians flee fighting in Karabakh
    5 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    8 days ago
  2. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    16 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    20 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    19 days ago
  5. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    11 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss